5 WWE legends who could follow Triple H into Hall of Fame 2025

Breaking news from the world of wrestling is that WWE CCO Triple H will headline the 2025 Hall of Fame. Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels surprised The Game during a Town Hall meeting for company employees.

The Game's induction into the Hall of Fame is well deserved, as not many wrestlers have been able to create his level of impact. Also, it must not be forgotten that HHH, to date, works tirelessly behind the scenes and is responsible for the company's recent success.

However, like the former World Heavyweight Champion, other names deserve to enter the Hall of Fame. In this article, we will look at five superstars who could follow Triple H into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame:

#5. Brian Pillman could follow Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

The late Brian Pillman could be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame. While he might not have won a major title during the peak of his career, he was still part of some integral feuds. It's also worth noting that he held the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship and WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Another reason why it would make sense to add Pillman to the Hall of Fame is because of his son, Lexis King. As part of WWE's developmental brand NXT, King could come out and induct his father into what would probably be one of the most wholesome moments in professional wrestling.

#4. Michelle McCool

The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, has also had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. In her seven years with the promotion, she made an impact. A two-time WWE Women's Champion and a two-time Divas Champion, McCool beat some big names during her prime.

Hence, it would make sense for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Also, since she still makes sporadic appearances for the promotion, it would be great for her to be introduced as a Hall of Famer the next time she appears on television.

#3. Haku

Haku should have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame years ago. After all, superstars like him paved the way for many modern greats. A champion across multiple promotions, his most enjoyable run as champion came with Andre The Giant when they held the WWF Tag Team Championship.

Apart from the run with Andre, he had other memorable moments that fans talk about highly. Since his sons Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are now part of WWE, it would be heartwarming to see them induct their father into the Hall of Fame.

#2. William Regal

Although William Regal never won a World Championship in WWE, his career was nothing short of legendary. Regal was considered to be one of the most technically gifted wrestlers of his time and won several mid-card titles in the Stamford-based promotion.

Even after retiring from in-ring competition, Regal continued to give to wrestling in different ways. He currently serves as Vice President of Global Talent for the promotion. Like the abovementioned names, Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, competes in NXT and could be the perfect candidate to induct his father.

#1. Batista

You can't talk about Triple H without mentioning Batista and vice versa. After all, these superstars have been a major part of each other's careers, whether via their rivalry in the ring or via Evolution. Since Batista himself had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, it would make sense for him to be inducted with someone he is close to.

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented his induction at the time. Later, he became busy with movie projects, further delaying his induction. Now could be a great time to complete the deed.

