5 WWE legends who could be a part of Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is less than three weeks away and the hype for the event has already started. Royal Rumble is arguably the most exciting WWE pay-per-view of the year. While there might not be any live fans in attendance this year, WWE is still doing a great job in building up the show.

WWE often uses the nostalgia factor in Royal Rumble matches as we've seen several legends and Hall of Famers appear as surprise entrants in the match. Well, the same can be expected this year as well.

Let's take a look at five WWE legends who could be a part of Royal Rumble 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of them would you love to see enter the match.

#5 Booker T could enter the WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match

A two-time Hall of Famer, Booker T has had a legendary career in WWE. The former World Heavyweight Champion last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 28 but remains involved with the company as a panelist. However, Booker T made his return to wrestling in 2020 at the Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Booker T teased returning at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, even openly asking the company to give him a two-week heads-up if they want him in the match. However, that didn't materialize. Last year, on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T teased making a comeback and even stated that he wanted to face Corey Graves, the two of whom had some real-life disputes.

“I want to make a comeback; at 55, I want to be able to go back and finish properly.”

A couple of weeks ago, Booker T was present at the RAW Legends Night special episode. If the former King of the Ring winner really wants to return, WWE Royal Rumble 2021 could be just the perfect opportunity for him. To be honest, he looks in great shape and might could surely come back for one night.