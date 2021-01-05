Listing every Superstar who appeared on WWE RAW Legends Night

Tonight, WWE RAW was a special episode, advertised as the 'Legends Night'. Several WWE Hall of Famer and legends appeared throughout the night on the Red brand in interesting and hilarious segments, mixing it up with the current roster. Here is the entire list of former Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers who appeared on tonight's WWE RAW Legends Night.

Hulk Hogan

Teddy Long

Alicia Fox

Tatanka

Mickie James

Sgt. Slaughter

Ric Flair

The Big Show

Jimmy Hart

Mark Henry

Molly Holly

IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)

Melina

Torrie Wilson

The Boogeyman

Ron Simmons

Booker T

Jeff Jarrett

Goldberg

What did the legends do on WWE RAW Legends Night?

Monday Night RAW started with Hulk Hogan hyping up the Legends Night. Throughout the show, the above-listed legends and WWE Hall of Famers appeared in multiple backstage segments. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had a backstage segment with Hogan and Jimmy Hart.

Angel Garza interacted with many of the legends including Alicia Fox, Tatanka, Mickie James, and Sgt. Slaughter. Ultimately, Garza lost his 24/7 championship to R-Truth after being tricked by Torrie Wilson and The Boogeyman. After that, Ron Simmons appeared with his classic 'Damn' reaction.

Randy Orton had some intense segments with Ric Flair, Mark Henry, and The Big Show, whom he even dared to step inside the ring tonight. Melina had a blink-and-miss segment with The Lucha House Party.

All the legends, including Booker T and Jeff Jarrett, were present on the stage for the main event of WWE RAW as Drew McIntyre defended his WWE title against Keith Lee successfully. The biggest takeaway from the night, and a massive surprise, however, came after the main event as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned and challenged Drew McIntyre to a match at Royal Rumble 2021 for the WWE Championship.