5 WWE legends who could return at SummerSlam

As most ardent fans may have noticed, SummerSlam has become one of the most common settings for surprise returns in recent years.

At SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns returned to attack The Fiend and Braun Strowman, laying the foundation for the era of The Tribal Chief. The following year, Reigns was interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar.

Last year, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai returned to WWE. The same night, Hall of Famer Edge re-emerged after a three-month hiatus.

In keeping with the trend, fans can also expect some surprises this year. On that note, let's look at five WWE legends who could return at SummerSlam.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita returns to even the odds for Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus is heavily rumored for SummerSlam. However, the scales tip in Stratus' favor because of the insurance policy Zoey Stark provides. Fortunately, The Man can call upon a familiar ally with a score to settle with Canada's greatest export.

In April, Stratus attacked Lita to put her out of commission. She later turned heel by betraying Lynch. The seven-time Women's Champion then boldly proclaimed that she was the sole trailblazer for today's generation, discounting all of her former friend's achievements.

Considering the motives, Lita has more reason to return at The Biggest Party of the Summer to help Lynch defeat Stratus and put the whole storyline to bed.

#4. Rikishi returns to advise Jey Uso

Rikishi with his sons

Roman Reigns versus Jey Uso for the Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Title is the expected main event for SummerSlam 2023. Since this could be the final chapter of The Bloodline story, a cinematic masterpiece, we can expect things to pick up big time.

One way to elevate the story is to bring in other members of The Anoa'i Family. Enter Rikishi, father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The Hall of Famer could be given a backstage segment with his son before he heads out for the biggest match of his career.

Rikishi can pump up and advise Main Event Jey Uso. Another intriguing possibility would be neutralizing The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa- who has sided with Reigns-but that seems very unlikely considering the physical and emotional limitations.

#3/2. The Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, enshrine Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

At Money in the Bank, Jey Uso did the unthinkable. He pinned The Tribal Chief for the first time since December 2019, ending Reigns' impressive three-and-a-half-year streak.

The Usos' win put a question mark on Reigns' legitimacy as The Tribal Chief. The Unified WWE Universal Champions looks vulnerable. But, even with the surprise pinfall loss, fans can expect him to bounce back with a massive victory at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

As excited as Jey is, Reigns is the favorite to win. After he wins, The Wild Samoans could return to exalt him with a garland, re-establishing him as The Head of The Table.

This could be reminiscent of the enshrinement at Hell in a Cell 2020.

#1. Randy Orton makes his much-awaited return

When will The Viper return?

After a retirement scare, all signs point towards a massive Randy Orton return. We were hoping it would happen at Money in the Bank, but SummerSlam offers a more likely possibility.

Orton's on-screen best friend and tag partner, Matt Riddle, is currently embroiled in a storyline with Imperium. Riddle received help when Drew McIntyre returned to put Gunther on notice, but the makeshift duo is still outnumbered.

The Scottish Warrior is rumored to take on The Ring General at Ford Field. Expect Imperium to use the number game to its advantage. However, their luck may run out come SummerSlam when Orton returns to even the odds.

