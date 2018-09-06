Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Legends' Old Ring Names

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.52K   //    06 Sep 2018, 08:20 IST

John Ce
John Cena was not always known by this name.

A ring name can make or break the career of a WWE superstar. While a great name like Stone Cold Steve Austin can help in building a rabid fan base, an awful name like Bastion Booger will make sure that you are never a star in the WWE.

But it is common in wrestling to adopt multiple ring names over the course of a career. Most wrestlers that you love and adore today were previously known as something else, and most probably it was terrible as well. Picking a ring name is a trial and error method.

So let's take a look at 5 WWE Legends whose old ring names will surely shock you.

#5 Batista - Leviathan

Bef
Before becoming 'The Animal', Batista was 'The Leviathan'.

Batista might have had a short wrestling career but he managed to find great success in it, even managing to main event multiple Wrestlemanias. Since then he has moved on to a career in Hollywood and has appeared in blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War, Spectre and Guardians of the Galaxy.

But before all the fame and fortune, Batista was just a wrestler trying to make it to the WWE. And on WWE's development territory, OVW, he wrestled under the name of Leviathan.

But the gimmick of a vampire with fangs was 10 years too late. If this was the '90s then Leviathan would have been a great addition to the roster. He would have surely feuded with the likes of The Undertaker and Kane. But times had changed and the WWE decided to drop the Leviathan gimmick when Batista moved up to the main roster.


1 / 5 NEXT
