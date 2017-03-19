5 WWE Legends that could wrestle in a surprise match at WrestleMania 33

Could we see a blast from the past at WrestleMania 33?

19 Mar 2017

Never say never!

T-minus two weeks and counting. That's approximately how long we have left until the greatest spectacle in all of professional wrestling, WrestleMania. Fans from all over the world will be taking over Orlando, Florida for the 33rd year of this extraordinary event.

There will be titles on the line, possibly careers at stake and as always, there’s bound to be a few surprises thrown into the mix as well.

When it comes to those surprises, we could very well see some of the legendary WWE Superstars of years gone by! Maybe a WWE Hall of Famer makes an impromptu appearance, or one of the many great free agents from the indie scene could potentially emerge at some point.

Ultimately, time will tell the true story of what exactly will transpire under the Florida skies, inside the Camping World Stadium.

As far as the WWE Legends that could make an appearance, let us for a moment, just imagine if one or more of the legends could actually suit up and compete in a legit match.

Maybe they renew an old rivalry for one last payoff, or perhaps they decide to teach an overzealous newcomer a lesson in humility. Either way, having a match in which a legend was able to compete in one final hurrah, on the biggest stage of all, would be something fans would never forget.

With that said, who are some of the legends from the past that could potentially get back in the ring for one more WWE match?

Granted, this is a highly unlikely scenario, but it sure would make for an entertaining addition to the evening. Here’s a look at five WWE Legends that I believe would be ready to compete, if called upon.

#5 Beth Phoenix

The Glamazon could be the only one to contain the monster known as Nia Jax!

Being classified as a “legend” doesn't necessarily mean one must be from the Golden Era, or beyond. There are plenty of living legends under 50 years old. Just think of The Attitude Era and even The Ruthless Aggression Era and so on, these eras have seen a tonne of legendary performers come through.

Beth Phoenix is heading into the WWE Hall of Fame this year and considering that she is still only in her mid-30’s, there's no question in my mind that she can still compete at a high level.