5 WWE legends that never entered at #1 in the Royal Rumble

Who's next?

WWE hosts Royal Rumble next year, and the show is already becoming the most must-see show due to various changes that happened over the last week. With the McMahon's taking charge, things are looking good for the event that starts the 'Road To Wrestlemania.' The show is loved for various reasons, and one of them is the annual Royal Rumble match which now also showcases the female wrestlers.

Over the course of the years, the show has made and broken many careers. Some have the record of being in the match for the longest time, while some have been in the ring with the most number of wrestlers.

Rey Mysterio is a legend in the history of the company, and also in the world of professional wrestling. The Ultimate Underdog holds the record for being in the match for the longest time, and he shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated his opponents to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania the same year.

The number that you enter during the Royal Rumble match determines your possibility of winning the match and going on to headline Wrestlemania. With that in mind, no one loves to enter at #1 position, while everyone loves #30 during the Royal Rumble match.

This year R-Truth enters at #30 as he won the Mixed Match Challenge at WWE TLC, but in this article, I look at 5 wrestlers that never entered at #1 position in the Royal Rumble match:

#1 John Cena

The Champ was never here!

John Cena was injured before 2008's Royal Rumble, and no one expected him to return before Wrestlemania the same year, but the Cenation leader shocked the WWE Universe when his music hit. While Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect has been with the company for many years and has accomplished a lot, he hasn't got an opportunity to enter the match at #1 position.

