5 WWE legends that The Great Khali has defeated

Taking a look back at some of The Great Khali's most iconic wins.

by J. Carpenter 31 Jul 2017

Khali is back and in the corner for WWE Champ Jinder Mahal.

The Great Khali came to the WWE in 2006 in what was more or less an experimental project. Prior to his debut, WWE fans had never seen anything quite like him. Sure, there have been giants that had come through, but Khali was something unique, even for a big man.

Standing 7'3" while tipping the scales at just under 400 pounds, The Great Khali towered over every other WWE Superstar on the roster. He was unlike any other giant the sport had ever seen. With his massive size, it was obvious that the Punjab Native was extremely powerful, but he was also very unorthodox. However, for a Superstar as new and unique as The Great Khali, WWE officials always found a way to incorporate him into a storyline.

There's a misconception among most fans that Khali was nothing more than a joke and that for whatever reason, he never defeated anyone of real significance. That notion could not be further from reality. In fact, Khali spent many weeks atop the WWE Power Rankings, especially during his run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

In order to debunk the misconceptions surrounding The Great Khali and his time as an active WWE Superstar, we have assembled the following list of living legends that Khali has defeated throughout the years.

#5 Kane

Kane and Khali had a pretty interesting run.

It's pretty safe to assume that 2007 will always be considered the best year for The Great Khali, regarding his WWE career. During that year, Khali not only became WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but he would also engage in what was a very compelling 3-way feud with Kane and Batista.

At Wrestlemania 23, over 80,000 members of the WWE Universe assembled inside of Ford Field in Detroit saw two wrestling giants square off in a short, yet competitive contest. Kane actually picked the nearly 350 Khali up and body slammed him to the canvas. This provided fans with a nostalgic reminder of the infamous slam heard around the world when Hulk Hogan slammed Andre The Giant, in that very same city of Detroit at the now defunct Silverdome.

Khali countered with a chokeslam, which ended the bout and picked up a huge win over the legendary Kane. Khali also defeated the Big Red Machine and Batista in a triple threat match that same year at The Great American Bash.