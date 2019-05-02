×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE legends who could appear at the next Saudi Arabia show

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
329   //    02 May 2019, 11:54 IST

Austin, Hogan and The Rock would all be a huge deal for WWE if they appeared at the third Saudi Arabia show
Austin, Hogan and The Rock would all be a huge deal for WWE if they appeared at the third Saudi Arabia show

It's been over a year since the WWE hosted their first event as part of their decade-long deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed the Greatest Royal Rumble, the show was a huge success for the company from a business point of view, despite negative headlines about the deal.

And though their November 2018 show Crown Jewel was nearly postponed, the company have remained steadfast in their deal, and are looking to host their third show next month.

Recently, legendary stars like Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar were announced for the upcoming event in Jeddah, though it seems like WWE could be bringing in more star-power from part-timers.

Here are five WWE legends the company could bring to their next show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

#5 Shawn Michaels

The Showstopper returned to the ring following an eight-year absence at last year's Crown Jewel event.
The Showstopper returned to the ring following an eight-year absence at last year's Crown Jewel event.

After an eight-year retirement, Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring competition at Crown Jewel to team with Triple H and topple the Brothers of Destruction.

Michaels, regarded as one of the greatest of all time, did fine in his first match back and had many fans pondering that he would have more matches in 2019.

Though many fans speculated on Mr WrestleMania returning for the show of shows, that obviously didn't happen.

Advertisement

With that said, it's not impossible to believe Michaels would return for the third Saudi show, especially after competing at Crown Jewel.

As for an opponent, there's no shortage of potential dream matches if WWE were willing to pull the trigger.

Perhaps a contest against AJ Styles, which would no doubt be a showstopper.

Or maybe Michaels could go up against Universal Champion Seth Rollins, possibly for the gold.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 The Rock Stone Cold Steve Austin
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Monumental change to happen at next Saudi Arabia PPV?
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 PPV matches WWE cancelled in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 possible opponents for Goldberg at WWE's next Saudi Arabia event
RELATED STORY
5 interesting matches WWE could be planning for the next Saudi Arabia PPV
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising Moments From WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Legends Who Could Show Up At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us At Crown Jewel 
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How Triple H Would Have Booked WWE Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest matches WWE should give us at the Saudi Arabia event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us