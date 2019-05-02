5 WWE legends who could appear at the next Saudi Arabia show

Austin, Hogan and The Rock would all be a huge deal for WWE if they appeared at the third Saudi Arabia show

It's been over a year since the WWE hosted their first event as part of their decade-long deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dubbed the Greatest Royal Rumble, the show was a huge success for the company from a business point of view, despite negative headlines about the deal.

And though their November 2018 show Crown Jewel was nearly postponed, the company have remained steadfast in their deal, and are looking to host their third show next month.

Recently, legendary stars like Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar were announced for the upcoming event in Jeddah, though it seems like WWE could be bringing in more star-power from part-timers.

Here are five WWE legends the company could bring to their next show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

#5 Shawn Michaels

The Showstopper returned to the ring following an eight-year absence at last year's Crown Jewel event.

After an eight-year retirement, Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring competition at Crown Jewel to team with Triple H and topple the Brothers of Destruction.

Michaels, regarded as one of the greatest of all time, did fine in his first match back and had many fans pondering that he would have more matches in 2019.

Though many fans speculated on Mr WrestleMania returning for the show of shows, that obviously didn't happen.

With that said, it's not impossible to believe Michaels would return for the third Saudi show, especially after competing at Crown Jewel.

As for an opponent, there's no shortage of potential dream matches if WWE were willing to pull the trigger.

Perhaps a contest against AJ Styles, which would no doubt be a showstopper.

Or maybe Michaels could go up against Universal Champion Seth Rollins, possibly for the gold.

