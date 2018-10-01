5 WWE Legends who got their break on SmackDown - Road to SmackDown 1000

1000 episodes later

SmackDown has been airing on our screens since August 1999, and since that time WWE's B-show has been entertaining fans all around the world. Although SmackDown has been considered WWE's B-show for the longest time, the current crop of superstars prove time and again that they are as good as, if not better than, the ones on RAW. Before SmackDown was the house that AJ Styles built, other superstars made their name on the show. On the road to SmackDown 1000, we look at 5 WWE legends who got famous on SmackDown.

Honorable Mentions

The Rock made Smackdown his home during the 00s

This honorable mentions section is dedicated to The Rock. Before the Rock's name was synonymous with Hollywood blockbusters, he was a WWE superstar who got over because of his mic skills and exceptional in-ring technique. While the other superstars who will appear on this list owe their success and fame to SmackDown, the show owes its success to Dwayne Johnson.

In 2002, the Rock became the first superstar to be fully assigned to SmackDown which significantly elevated the blue brand's prestige. Aside from that, the Rock was effectively responsible for naming the brand as he popularised the catchphrase "lay the SmackDown." Shane McMahon also deserves special recognition for working hard to build SmackDown into what it is today.

