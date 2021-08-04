5 WWE legends whose children were released by the company 

Budget cuts in WWE have come thick and fast over the past year and it appears the company is still continuing to make some cuts to its roster even though in recent weeks WWE's touring schedule has returned.

Budget cuts were once an annual thing in WWE, but throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been several mass culls of talent on all levels of the company.

There was a time when superstars who were considered to be legacies would be safe within the company because of their parents, but it appears that even second and third-generation stars have been on the chopping block in the past.

Several sons and daughters of WWE legends have been released from the company in recent years.

#5. WWE Legend Mike Rotunda/IRS

Mike Rotunda was known as IRS throughout his legendary WWE career and has since seen two of his sons follow him into the wrestling business and even go on to work for WWE.

Even Rotunda's daughter Mika was once part of WWE but now works as part of her own real estate business. Mika worked for the company in a backstage capacity alongside her father and even had a tryout to be a ring announcer at one point.

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were both released from WWE over the past year in what was reported to have been budget cuts from the company. Dallas was a former NXT Champion and hadn't appeared on WWE TV since 2019 after his tag team partner Curtis Axel was released.

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE earlier this week and hasn't appeared since the RAW after WrestleMania and has only wrestled one match in 2021. It appears that the company decided that the two brothers were no longer needed and now there are rumors that Wyatt could follow in the footsteps of so many other stars and take his creativity to AEW.

Dallas and Wyatt are actually third-generation wrestlers since their grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan, was a well-known performer throughout the 1970s and 80s and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006. Sadly Mulligan passed away back in 2016, but his legacy has continued through his children and grandchildren.

