5 WWE legends whose combined title reigns still fall miles behind Roman Reigns' 1,000 days reign

A major milestone has almost been reached in WWE. In what many would have considered to be impossible in the modern era, Roman Reigns is about to hit 1,000 days as a world champion.

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship on August 30th, 2020 at the Payback Premium Live Event. He defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match. Over two and a half years later, The Head Of The Table remains on top.

Roman Reigns will officially hit 1,000 days as champion on Saturday, May 27th. On the very same night he and Solo Sikoa will attempt to dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Regardless of how the bout plays out, May 27th will be a day worth celebrating for Reigns.

While the 1,000 number is impressive, it becomes even amazing when given added context. Roman's latest Universal Championship reign is longer than other champions' total days as champions. This article will look at some of the biggest stars in wrestling and how their impressive title reigns pale in comparison to The Tribal Chief's.

Below are five WWE legends whose combined title reigns still fall miles behind Roman Reigns' 1,000 days reign.

#5. The Rock had a surprisingly short amount of days as a world champion

The Rock is not only one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, but he's one of the biggest stars in movie history. The Brahma Bull is a movie star, who has been called the highest paid actor in Hollywood at various points in his career.

The People's Champion has held the WWE Championship more than almost anybody, with an incredible eight reigns throughout his career. Despite holding the belt for eight times, however, he only held it for a grand total of 378 days.

Breaking his reigns down, 378 days as champion means he essentially held the coveted title for just a little over a year in total throughout those eight title reigns. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over two and a half years straight. That's an incredible difference.

#4. Shawn Michaels is a multi-time world champion

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest in-ring worker in WWE history. His ability to tell a story in the ring is second to none. He also had unmatched charisma and a magnetism very few wrestlers can say they've had. Shawn was a special wrestler.

The Heartbreak Kid held the WWE Championship three times. Those three reigns make up a combined total of 396 days as the-then WWF Champion. He also held the World Heavyweight Championship once, albeit for just 28 days.

In total, HBK held a world championship in the company for 424 combined days. While certainly nothing to sneeze at, Roman has held the Universal Championship for nearly two-and-a-half times that in his latest reign alone. That number doesn't even include all of his other world title runs.

#3. The Undertaker is a WWE icon

The Undertaker may be the star most synonymous with WWE. He first joined the company in 1990 and while he has retired in recent years, The Deadman still appears on televsion from time to time. The legendary Hall of Famer is perhaps best known for his infamous WrestleMania winning streak.

The Phenom spent decades in World Wrestling Entertainment but won fewer world titles than most fans would expect. He held the WWE Championship four times for just 238 days in total.

The Deadman also held the World Heavyweight Championship on three occasions, totally 210 days combined. Altogether, The Undertaker had seven world title reigns for a combined 448 days. While impressive compared to most stars, his championship pedigree can't match up to The Bloodline leader.

#2. Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most popular champions ever

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a major name. In fact, he's arguably the most popular superstar in wrestling history. Many credit the creator of the Smoking Skull Championship as being the reason the-then WWF defeated WCW in the Monday Night War.

The Texas Rattlesnake has been the WWE Champion six times throughout his career. Throughout those six reigns as champion, Austin spent a total of 529 days as the world champion.

Stone Cold's total time as a world champion is nearly half as long as The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion in a single reign.

#1. Randy Orton's 14 championship reigns combine to less than Roman's epic run

Randy Orton is one of the most beloved and decorated professional wrestlers in WWE history. He's held around 20 championships throughout his main roster career, 14 of which have been world titles.

Of his world championship reigns, 10 have been with the WWE Championship, with the total days reaching an impressive 680. His four World Heavyweight Championship reigns lasted for a combined 135 days.

Altogether, The Legend Killer spent 815 days as a world champion during his time with the promotion. As impressive as that number is, the fact that Roman Reigns' most recent Universal Championship run has it beat all by itself is an impressive feat.

