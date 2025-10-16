  • home icon
5 WWE main-roster callups that could be on the horizon

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:49 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez left NXT earlier this year. (Image Credit: WWE on X).
Stephanie Vaquer and Roxanne Perez left NXT earlier this year. (Image Credit: WWE on X).

Despite RAW and SmackDown overflowing with talent, callups to WWE's main roster take place a few times a year. Whether after a big PLE like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania or during a draft, NXT stars are promoted all the time.

This year saw Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Fraxiom all move up. Perez and Vaquer joined RAW, while The Beautiful Madness and Fraxiom joined the ranks of SmackDown.

Those moves took place closer to WrestleMania, so it could be time for more roster movement after some releases. The next five callups to WWE's main roster could be on the horizon.

#5. Lexis King is toiling away in NXT

Despite his readiness for WWE's main roster, Lexis King is still in NXT. He loses most of his matches, but his veteran status helps the newer stars grow and advance. However, it doesn't do much to help his prospects.

He's great at being an annoying heel or a scrappy underdog. His lineage could also be used in any angle surrounding other legacy stars (Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Bloodline, Natalya, etc.)

King lost in his latest match and put Myles Borne over in their feud. He's ready to be promoted and used in a better fashion on RAW or SmackDown.

#4. Lash Legend adds depth to another brand's roster

Legend has already appeared on main-roster programming when pursuing the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. She teamed with Jakara Jackson, even competing on an episode of SmackDown and at Crown Jewel last year.

The outspoken Legend has feuded with Jaida Parker lately, but hasn't captured any gold. NXT has such a stacked women's division, and many other women are likely ahead of her in the pecking order.

The former basketball player would be better suited moving to RAW or SmackDown. The blue brand needs different talent, but already has Nia Jax, Piper Niven, and Jade Cargill as powerhouses. She could still spark up a feud with Jax.

#3. Tony D'Angelo joins the future of WWE

Unlike the other names on this list, Tony D'Angelo was essentially written off of TV. After the D'Angelo Family disbanded, The Don was "taken out" in what appeared to be NXT's version of a hit.

He hasn't emerged on any brand, but could be popping up soon. D'Angelo could be involved in the men's WarGames match if he joins a prominent group. The only reason he may return to NXT would be to capture the NXT title.

His contemporaries, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Grayson Waller, are all on WWE's main roster. It's his turn now.

#2. The WWE Universe already knows Jordynne Grace

Grace already competed in the last two Royal Rumble matches. She officially joined NXT earlier this year after leaving TNA. Grace has challenged for the NXT Women's title four times already.

She missed out on another shot in the latest #1 Contender's battle royal. The Juggernaut is well-versed in carrying a division and doing so for a television audience.

Grace probably stuck around longer because Perez, Vaquer, and Giulia all moved up. She could show up on SmackDown before 2025 ends as the blue brand needs more depth.

#1. Oba Femi looks for a new stage to rule

After losing the NXT title to Ricky Saints following a dominant run, where does a star like Oba Femi go? Returning for a rematch makes sense, but if he loses, anything else will be a step back.

He has faced the majority of the roster while champion, so he needs bigger and more difficult challenges. Those await The Ruler of NXT on RAW and SmackDown.

Throwing down with Gunther, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, or Rusev in hard-hitting action seems like his destiny due to his physical nature. Picture Femi opposing Bron Breakker. The future would truly be on display in a potential showdown.

Matthew Serocki

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

