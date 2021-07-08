5 WWE main roster opponents for Toni Storm

Former WWE NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Toni Storm may be destined for Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown in the near future.

The current NXT Superstar has competed in numerous dark matches prior to Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks. These matches, whilst not televised, have sparked a debate that Storm could soon be headed to the red or blue brand.

WWE's talent roster has seen numerous high-profile departures this year due to ongoing "budget cuts" and corporate restructuring. This has led to the respective women's divisions of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown appearing to be sparse at times.

With WWE's return to touring and an upcoming WWE Draft on the horizon, it's very likely we could see several NXT talents, including Toni Storm, called up to the main roster.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE main roster opponents for Toni Storm.

#5 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is currently engaged in a feud with RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW

Charlotte Flair is one of the most accomplished female superstars in WWE history. The Queen is a 12-time former WWE Women's Champion across Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT.

Charlotte Flair has spearheaded the women's evolution in WWE along with fellow four horsewomen Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks. Recent months have seen Charlotte Flair feud with Rhea Ripley over the RAW Women's Championship on Monday Night RAW.

After unsuccessfully challenging for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, Flair will once again get the opportunity to challenge Ripley at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Given Charlotte Flair's status and standing on the WWE roster, she could arguably be seen as the perfect first opponent for Toni Storm on RAW or SmackDown. Should WWE want to establish the former NXT UK Women's Champion as a major player on the main roster immediately, a feud with Flair would certainly do just that.

Toni Storm and Charlotte Flair will certainly present some excellent matches. Furthermore, Storm would be seen as a new and fresh opponent that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion has yet to square off against.

