5 WWE main roster tag teams who could challenge Pretty Deadly after The New Day

WWE NXT organized a stacked show heading into the big Deadline event this weekend. Two qualifying matches took place for the last spot in each Iron Survivor Challenge, Drew Gulak shockingly appeared, and Tony D'Angelo made his in-ring return.

The biggest surprise on the show was Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupting a promo from Pretty Deadly. The former RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Champions came down to ringside and clarified that The New Day wants the NXT Tag Team Titles.

The match has been made official, and the two teams will clash at the Deadline event. Now that a main roster tag team is challenging for NXT gold, some fans have speculated which other duos from RAW and SmackDown could do the same thing.

Considering Pretty Deadly holds on to the NXT Tag Team Titles past the weekend, which other team could come down and try to take their gold? Could some former champions return to reclaim their belts? Could the most dominant team in wrestling attempt to add more gold to their luggage?

Below are five WWE main roster tag teams who could challenge Pretty Deadly after The New Day.

#5. The Viking Raiders are former NXT Tag Team Champions

Valhalla and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders have shown a new attitude in 2022. They returned to action earlier this year with more aggression. That new attitude has only been further amplified thanks to the return of Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla.

If the dominant tag team is hellbent on destruction, beating up tag teams on Friday Night SmackDown may not be enough. The Viking Raiders may want to return to WWE NXT to not only fight the polarizing Pretty Deadly but to pillage their titles.

Erik and Ivar have a long history with NXT. The two were even NXT Tag Team Champions at one point. The dominant duo will no doubt want to put the titles back on their shoulders, and they could be the next to challenge Prince and Wilson.

#4. Hit Row recently returned to WWE

Hit Row on SmackDown

When B-Fab sings the words "Hit Row," and her voice echoes throughout the arena, fans know to expect a good time. Hit Row comprises Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and the aforementioned B-Fab. The trio recently returned to WWE after previously being released due to budget cuts.

While the trio is fun-loving, they're willing and able to get down in the ring. They'd make for quite the threat to Pretty Deadly's NXT Tag Team Titles. Ashante has a ton of potential in the ring, and Top Dolla is deceptively agile yet powerful.

Like with The Viking Raiders, Hit Row's gimmick clashes with Pretty Deadly, making for a natural rivalry. Top Dolla and Ashane "Thee" Adonis are yet to win any championships in WWE, so they have plenty of reason to pursue the tag team titles.

#3. Alpha Academy may want the NXT Tag Team Titles

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is a tag team comprising two fantastic wrestlers. Otis and Chad Gable have a lot of history in tag team wrestling, with Otis formerly being part of Heavy Machinery and Gable having success with Jason Jordan and Robert Roode.

Alpha Academy has also captured RAW Tag Team Championship in the past, which means they have the championship credentials to walk into NXT and make a challenge. They may do well if Pretty Deadly retains the NXT Tag Team Titles against The New Day.

Chad Gable is familiar with the NXT Tag Team Titles, as he has previously held the belts alongside Jason Jordan. Otis has never held gold while on the developmental brand, so dethroning Wilson and Prince is probably appealing for the powerhouse.

#2. The Street Profits is one of the top teams the company offers

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were off television for several weeks as Ford healed from an injury. The duo recently returned to WWE RAW with a lot of fanfare.

The pair have already clarified that they hope to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles from The Usos but have lost to the twins. Montez and Angelo may instead shift their focus to NXT and attempt to win the tag team titles on that brand.

The Street Profits have been extremely successful in tag team wrestling. They've held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Titles, making them an instant threat to any set of champions. Could Pretty Deadly handle the highly athletic and talented Profits?

#1. The Usos are the most dominant tag team in wrestling

The Usos are undoubtedly the most dominant tag team in professional wrestling today. They have been in WWE for over a decade and have remained a focal point of the tag team division ever since.

The twins of Bloodline could show up on NXT to challenge Pretty Deadly for the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles if The New Day fails. The most obvious reason is that the reigning Unified WWE Tag Team Champions are belt collectors and would like to carry more gold.

Another reason the pair may show up if Kit Wilson and Elton Prince overcome The New Day is their ego. The New Day is the Usos' greatest rival. If Kofi and Xavier fail to beat Pretty Deadly, Jimmy and Jey may want to prove that they're capable of doing so.

