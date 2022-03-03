5 matches featuring current WWE superstars who are yet to face each other in a 1-on-1 match

WWE has over 300 shows per year, and a lot of the roster gets to face each other at least once in that space. However, some superstars are yet to do so in the ring.

Here are 5 matches featuring superstars that are yet to wrestle each other in singles action.

This list is sorted alphabetically and features superstars employed by WWE as of March 3, 2022 as part of the main roster. Also, only matches that have taken place on main-roster television are referred to here, so so matches outside RAW, SmackDown, and Premium Live Events do not count.

#5. AJ Styles vs. Big E

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg



You got the better of me on



Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move.Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine. https://t.co/sjlP7mQW9t

The Phenomenal One has accomplished a lot since his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Even now, AJ Styles continues to prove that he more than belongs here. He’s had classic matches with the company’s biggest names, like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, and now looks to add Edge to that list.

One man he is yet to encounter is The New Day’s Big E, who is no slouch either. With The New Day, he is a nine-time Tag-Team Champion. He has also had success in singles competition, being the Intercontinental Championship, NXT Championship, and WWE Champion.

A match between these two superstars would be incredible. AJ Styles has made a career out of proving that he can have an incredible match with just about anyone, and Big E is more than capable of holding his own.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley

The Man returned at SummerSlam 2021, beating Bianca Belair to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. She has dominated the women's roster since then, defeating Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Lita, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. If there is one woman that could eventually topple The Man, it is Rhea Ripley.

Ripley is no stranger to being the underdog in big matches. She proved her ability by defeating none other than Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37.

This should be an interesting encounter should WWE ever decide to pit these two women against each other. The result could as well be a match for the ages.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Edge

Both The Beast Incarnate and The Rated-R Superstar have had hugely successful careers. Edge is already a Hall of Famer, and Brock Lesnar is a sure bet for that coveted Hall of Fame ring sometime in the future.

Despite having lengthy careers, both men can definitely put on a great match.

The closest that fans have got to seeing these two greats in 1-on-1 action was a 2-on-1 handicap match at Rebellion 2002, where Lesnar teamed up with Paul Heyman in a match for his WWE Championship. The numbers game proved too strong for The Rated-R Superstar that night, as Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman won the match.

Both men have changed since then. In the 20 years since, Edge has become an 11-time World Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Money in the Bank winner. Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Champion in his tenth World Championship reign, a former UFC Champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and Money in the Bank Winner.

Edge vs Brock Lesnar is surely a WrestleMania-worthy match that fans should hope to see in the future.

#2. Sheamus vs. Rey Mysterio

Sheamus @WWESheamus #onlygettingstarted Ten years ago today, a pale ginger fella from the Northside of Dublin changed the face (and some faces) of wrestling forever. #FaughABallagh Ten years ago today, a pale ginger fella from the Northside of Dublin changed the face (and some faces) of wrestling forever. #FaughABallagh #onlygettingstarted https://t.co/JlrYufBgql

Sheamus made his WWE debut on the 30 June 2009 episode of ECW and has been with the company ever since. Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut on July 25, 2002. He left the company in 2015, returned in 2018, and has been with the company since.

It's interesting that they have never faced each other in a 1-on-1 match. Sheamus and Mysterio have been involved in frequent tag team matches, teaming up with each other and being on opposing teams on multiple occasions.

Sheamus is on the SmackDown brand while Rey Mysterio is on RAW. This makes a match between these two greats unlikely, but the future can never be predicted and fans may see them lock up eventually.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Riddle

Riddle and Randy Orton were definitely an unexpected team at first. But they've proved to be one of the most entertaining parts of RAW. While Randy Orton has never defeated Roman Reigns in a 1-on-1 match, his partner Riddle is yet to face The Tribal Chief.

With advice from the Viper, Riddle may just pose a great threat to Roman Reigns.

A match between these two superstars would be much more than just an alliteration of the letter R, as Riddle’s rapid, hard-hitting offense may be the equalizer to Reigns’ resiliency. Really, Reigns vs. Riddle is a definite classic waiting to be made that fans should certainly hope WWE books in the future.

What do you think of this list? Which of these five matches would be the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria