5 WWE matches that turned into real fights

The Olympic Gold Medalist nearly had his arm broken on SmackDown in 2004.

In WWE, the purpose of all the matches we see on TV and at live events, is to entertain the fans.

As Sports Entertainment, the WWE has played host to countless stories throughout the decades, each one bringing something new to the table, in the hopes of pleasing fans across the world.

From Austin's fight against the system to John Cena's rise to Superstardom, there's plenty for fans to be invested in.

But sometimes, a Superstar will go into business for themselves, attacking people for real.

Here are five WWE matches, that shockingly turned into real life fights.

#5 Bret Hart Vs. Shawn Michaels/Vince McMahon

Bret Hart knocked out Vince McMahon after being screwed of the WWF Championship at Survivor Series 1997

We all know about the Montreal Screwjob, but in case you've had you've been living under a rock for the past 22 years, I'll fill you in.

As Bret Hart was approaching the end of his contract, the Hitman's real-life beef with Shawn Michaels made things difficult.

As they approached their WWF Title match, Hart did not want to lose the gold to HBK in Canada, and the plan was for Hart to retain, and vacate the gold the next night.

Instead, Vince McMahon ordered referee Earl Hebner to ring the bell when Michaels locked Hart in the Hitman's own sharpshooter.

After the match, an irate Hitman raised a storm backstage, clearly frustrated about how he'd been cheated. This included confronting McMahon, who had been hiding in his office and had to be lured out by The Undertaker.

Decking the boss with a swift punch, Hart broke McMahon's nose, and the fall sprained his ankle.

It goes to show, don't mess with an angry Canadian.

