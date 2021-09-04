5 WWE matches that turned into real fights

WWE's product is meant to entertain fans through the suspension of disbelief. However, there have been moments during matches where things got way too real and aggressive for one's liking.

The process of wrestling matches involves high levels of co-operation between the wrestlers involved, as they essentially are responsible for their own and their co-worker's well-being. But this element has been removed on a few occasions over the years in WWE.

A few WWE matches diverted from the script and turned into real fights, whether for a solitary moment during a match or its entirety. They make for quite the spectacle, but things can break down quickly. In some instances, the wrestlers reverted to normalcy, but that wasn't always the case.

Let's take a look at five such instances where WWE matches turned into legitimate fights.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax (WWE RAW - August 30th, 2021)

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax this past week on WWE RAW, was not the smoothest. The bout did not go to plan, and things broke down pretty quickly. Flair and Jax ended up throwing real punches and slaps at each other during it.

Both women seemed to sabotage each other's offense, but the match did get back on track. The finish went as planned, with Nia Jax going over. WWE has booked a rematch for next week with no reported backstage tension between the two, with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

#4 Perry Saturn vs. Mike Bell (WWF Jakked - May 7th, 2001)

#OnThisDay in 2008: Mike Bell died of a heart attack, aged 37. RIP. Bell is best remembered for botching a move (Snapmare Armdrag), in a match against Perry Saturn, that caused Saturn to land head first onto the mat. pic.twitter.com/iVh37hIhgB — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) December 14, 2017

Despite debuting alongside the likes of Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit, Perry Saturn's WWE career was pretty forgettable. This match from a 2001 episode of Jakked contributed to that. Saturn faced enhancement talent Mike Bell, who performed a sloppy hip toss that almost caused him to land on his head.

This enraged the former WCW star, who attacked his opponent with real intent. Saturn dumped Bell headfirst out of the ring and slammed his head into the steel steps. Following this incident, Perry Saturn was given a comedy gimmick involving a mop that ended his chances of being a credible star in WWE.

