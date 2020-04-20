5 WWE Megastars who were rejected by WCW

Eric Bischoff missed out on signing Brock Lesnar

WCW died in 2001 and was bought by their arch-rivals WWE. A number of terrible decisions led to the sudden demise of WCW. From overpaying established talent to lack of new stars, WCW had a host of issues.

We can add to this, the fact that WCW often missed out on signing good young talent and using them well. Speaking of this, we take a look at 6 WWE Megastars who WCW let slip through their fingers.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Yes, you read that right - WCW had a chance of signing Brock Lesnar in later 1999 and Eric Bischoff let the opportunity slip through his fingers, which was definitely better for Lesnar himself in the long run which Bischoff admitted.

Speaking on his 83 weeks podcast last month, Bischoff recalled how he had a chance to sign Brock Lesnar but did not pursue it. Here’s what Bischoff had to say:

I’ll give you another little-known fact. Did you know that long before Brock Lesnar landed in WWF, that Verne Gagne called me up on a Saturday afternoon and said, ‘Eric, you’ve gotta see this kid. I think you should sign him.’ And I said, ‘Well, thank you Verne! Next time I get to Minnesota, let’s get together and we’ll go take a look.’ [Verne said] ‘You’re gonna miss the boat on this kid. I tell you Eric, you’re gonna miss the boat.’ ‘Thank you Verne, I appreciate the call! Let’s get back together again soon!’ So Verne Gagne actually tried to introduce me to Brock Lesnar prior to his introduction to WWF. H/T: 411Mania

Brock Lesnar went on to sign with WWE in 2000 and made his debut in 2002. He went on to win the WWE Championship later that year, becoming the youngest world champion in company history at the time.