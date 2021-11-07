5 WWE news stories you missed this week: Released superstar thanks Charlotte Flair and Bayley for saving his life, Big E pushed for match against legend (November 7th, 2021)

Welcome to the first edition of our new weekly feature series, where we will take a look at some interesting WWE news stories from the past week that you might have missed.

This week saw yet another massive round of releases as the company let go several top names from the main roster as well as NXT. Just a couple of days before this, one of the released superstars thanked Charlotte Flair and Bayley for helping him out during his tough days.

Big E revealed that he pushed for a major match at Crown Jewel 2021. Veteran referee Mike Chioda made a major claim about returning to WWE. Former star Big Damo fka Killian Dain revealed his new bald look. Also, a Hall of Famer praised two RAW Superstars and expressed his willingness to return and manage them.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at five major news stories that you might have missed this week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Big E pushed for a match against Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Big E successfully defended his WWE title against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2021 last month. However, he wanted to have an even bigger match at the show.

Speaking to Sportsnet, Big E revealed that he tried to push for a match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel. However, that didn't happen as the Hall of Famer faced Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view.

"We’ve been in a top act in many ways (with the New Day) but there are so many singles matchups out there that are fresh for me. I was trying to make some noise for this Goldberg match at Crown Jewel, but that clearly (didn’t happen). It would have been really full circle. He was my childhood hero and idol, and I’ve spoken effusively about that," said Big E.

A couple of weeks ago, Seth Rollins officially became the number one contender for the WWE Championship. It has not been announced when he will face Big E. Also, if the latter manages to hold on to his title for a couple of weeks, he will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021.

