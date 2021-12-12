5 WWE news stories you missed this week: 24-year old star promises to defeat Roman Reigns, Former champion teases in-ring return (December 12th, 2021)

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly WWE news feature, where we take a look at some of the top stories that you might have missed from this past week.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a huge target around his back and new challengers keep emerging for him. A top NXT Superstar has now claimed that he will one day face and defeat The Tribal Chief.

With WrestleMania season approaching soon, Ric Flair has commented on whether The Undertaker will return to WWE for another match. Vince Russo has claimed that a former RAW Women's Champion could be done with the company soon and might get released.

Let's take a look at five interesting news stories from this past week that you might have missed. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 Top WWE NXT Superstar determined to face and defeat Roman Reigns one day

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker has claimed that he will fight and defeat Universal Champion Roman Reigns one day. In a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Breakker named possible opponents for himself on the main roster.

Other than Reigns, the list also included the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, WWE Champion Big E, and Drew McIntyre.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too,” said Breakker.

Bron Breakker has quickly established himself as a top star on NXT in a very short time. At the recently concluded WarGames event, he represented Team 2.0 in the WarGames match and pinned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to win the match for his team.

He certainly has the looks and talent to make it big one day on WWE's main roster as well.

