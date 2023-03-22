5 WWE NXT stars ready for the main roster after WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania weekend is just around the corner, and while the main roster is generating a great deal of well-earned buzz, WWE NXT is not doing too badly itself. The developmental brand has built up a strong card for Stand and Deliver headlined by the closest thing it has to a dream match: Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes.

While everyone on the developmental brand is locked in for the April 1 premium live event, what comes after could be even more important. Traditionally, NXT call-ups are done in the season after WrestleMania, especially the RAW and SmackDown after the Show of Shows. Looking at the current roster on Tuesday night, a few superstars look primed and ready to take that step up to the bigger stage.

Let's take a look at five WWE NXT Superstars ready to make the jump to the main roster after WrestleMania 39

#5: The Creed Brothers have been main roster ready for a while

Are the Creeds WWE's next great sibling tag team?

The Creed Brothers are what many would call a throwback tag team in WWE. Julius and Brutus Creed are not just biological brothers built like videogame characters, they are also former collegiate wrestling All-Americans. They have consistently stood out as arguably the best technical tag team in WWE NXT 2.0, with Julius Creed in particular showing huge singles potential.

The Creeds have feuded with virtually every other tag team in the developmental brand and would fit right in on the main roster. They are the complete package with the look, promo ability, and also in-ring prowess. They can debut on the main roster sooner than later, possibly as soon as April 3rd on RAW.

#4: Indi Hartwell has more potential on the main roster than in NXT

Indi Hartwell has been in WWE NXT for almost three years. During this time, she has established herself as a pillar of the women's division, creating many great moments, especially as a tag team competitor. Her work with The Way still stands out as her best output, however, her only gold on the rainbow brand was winning with Candice LeRae.

Since her stablemates left the developmental brand, Hartwell has been largely directionless and it feels like something is missing. Joining LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis on RAW feels like a much better fit for her, and the sooner it happens, the better. The period after WrestleMania 39 could be just the perfect time to reunite Indy Wrestling with her kayfabe adopted family.

#3: Grayson Waller already has a history of main roster feuds

WWE has had an influx of brash, young heels trying to upset the status quo in recent years. The likes of Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio are making their case on the main roster, and Grayson Waller is leading the charge in NXT. The Aussie Ace has made a name for himself by taking on everybody from Apollo Crews to Bron Breakker and making it memorable every time.

Waller's antics have also landed him in the crosshairs of main roster stars like AJ Styles and now Johnny Gargano. He has shown that he can hang with the best on RAW and SmackDown, and is ready to make the transition from Tuesday nights. While many feel that he should reign as NXT champion before making the jump, in terms of main roster readiness, Waller belongs at the highest level.

#2&1: Carmelo Hayes and WWE NXT champion Bron Breakker are both ready to take the main roster by storm

The likes of Chase U, Alba Fyre, Chance & Carter, Cameron Grimes, and even Roxanne Perez can all claim to be main roster-ready. Many of them have had on-screen interactions with RAW and SmackDown stars in the past and passed the test with flying colors. Two men, however, stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of star potential.

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes were, alongside the departed Mandy Rose, the pillars of WWE NXT 2.0. Their respective reigns as NXT and North American champions defined that era and vindicated the change of focus from older indie stars to younger, mostly homegrown talent. Their upcoming clash is the biggest the brand can offer, and either man could easily be a champion on the main roster by the end of 2023.

Bonus entry:

Keep an eye out for Cameron Grimes, who hasn't appeared on NXT since November 8th and has recently undergone an impressive physical transformation. RAW or SmackDown could soon be headed To. The. Moon!

