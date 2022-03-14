5 NXT Superstars most suitable for the WWE main roster 

WWE NXT was rebranded to a newer, more colorful version in September 2021. The company's third brand was overhauled from black and gold to its current rainbow-themed iteration. This move was made to, among other things, help the brand produce superstars who are better suited for the main roster upon callup.

Superstars such as Robert Roode and Sami Zayn, all former NXT champions, are yet to hit the same heights on the main roster. Others, such as Adam Cole and Karrion Kross, left the promotion to join companies with a technique-centric ideology similar to the black and gold era.

With their departure, a new crop of superstars have emerged, being integrated into a storyline-dependent style similar to that seen on RAW and SmackDown. As a result, certain superstars have emerged who seem destined for the main roster. It seems only a matter of time before they make the jump and create history.

After Butch's SmackDown debut, let's take a look at five NXT Superstars destined to follow in his footsteps.

#5: Bron Breakker looks like a surefire future WWE Champion

Bron Breakker is one of WWE's most exciting homegrown talents in years. The former NXT Champion has been wrestling for less than two years but already looks like a seasoned professional in the squared circle.

Since his debut at the tail end of the black and gold era, the second generation star has risen to the top at astonishing speed. So impressive has he been that he was named Rookie Of The Year at the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Freakzilla's nephew made his main roster debut in a winning tag-team effort on RAW, and it's only a matter of time before he permanently calls Monday or Friday nights home. There is little doubt that he will find success there.

#4: WWE's youngest star Cora Jade is by all indications headed for great success on the main roster

WWE Superstar Cora Jade is only 21 years old. Despite being the youngest competitor on the company's three brands, she has already made her way into the NXT main event scene.

Jade competed for the NXT Women's Championship at New Year's Evil in a losing effort. She then teamed up with former champion Raquel Gonzalez in the Dusty Classic, getting eliminated in the semi-finals due to interference from Toxic Attraction. This led to a brawl with champion Mandy Rose.

Despite her age, Jade has forged a connection with the NXT Universe due to her unique skater gimmick and natural charisma. It will not be long before this translates to a wider company audience.

#3: Grayson Waller has everything it takes to be the WWE's next great villain

Grayson Waller is one of the greatest wind-up merchants in WWE today. The Australian superstar has shown great ability to garner real disdain from the crowd during his tenure on NXT.

Waller has further set himself apart by extending his heel persona on social media, making fun of superstars such as Indi Hartwell and AJ Styles with provocative tweets. This has led to comparisons with The Miz, who is one of the biggest villains in the company's history.

A team-up or face-off between these two natural heels is one of the mouthwatering prospects once he makes the jump. It promises to be a sight to behold.

#2: Raquel Gonzalez is a dominant force waiting to wreak havoc on the main roster

Raquel Gonzalez is the quintessential WWE Superstar. Big Mami Cool has the look, the in-ring acumen and the physique to succeed in the company. The former NXT Women's Champion has been the cornerstone of the show's main event scene for most of the past year.

The star has consistently proved that she can handle the responsibility of carrying the brand. By all indications, Gonzalez should be able to carry that same responsibility on the main roster seamlessly.

#1: LA Knight has the X-Factor that will thrill the WWE Universe on the main roster

LA Knight is one of the best promos in all of WWE. The former IMPACT World Champion can talk circles around almost any opponent, and his "Yeah" catchphrase is very popular with the NXT audience. As he speaks, the crowd feeds from the palm of his hand.

A veteran of 20 years in the business, Knight's stellar in-ring work matches his verbal storytelling genius. If Knight inevitably makes the jump to the main roster, he should be able to fit like a glove.

