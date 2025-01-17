5 WWE NXT Superstars that can appear at TNA Genesis

WWE had a massive announcement yesterday that would likely make Vince McMahon's head spin. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut entered into an official working relationship with TNA Wrestling.

This relationship announcement has been building for months now. Jordynne Grace appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match around a year ago. Months later, TNA Wrestling and NXT began working together on a semi-regular basis.

The likes of Jordynne, Masha Slamovich, Ash By Elegance, Joe Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian have appeared on NXT. Meanwhile, the likes of Wes Lee, Tatum Paxley, Arianna Grace, and Riley Osborne have appeared for TNA Wrestling.

TNA's next big Premium Live Event will be Genesis this Sunday. There is an expectation that some NXT stars will be at the show. This article will take a look at five names in particular who might end up appearing in some fashion.

Below are five WWE NXT Superstars that can appear at TNA Genesis.

#5. Axiom & #4. Nathan Frazer, Fraxiom could appear

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are arguably the greatest tag team in all of pro wrestling, including compared to those on WWE's main roster. When it comes to putting on banger matches, there is nobody who comes close to Fraxiom.

Fraxiom wasn't always a tag team, however. Both men came from NXT UK and then had a competitive rivalry on NXT. This led to respect and a tag team forming. Now, they're the NXT Tag Team Champions in their second reign.

Fraxiom could appear at TNA Genesis on Sunday. They have gone through most possible opponents on NXT and need new challengers. The Hardys or The Rascalz, for example, could be on their radar.

#3. Trick Williams is looking for what's next in WWE

Trick Williams is an absurdly popular WWE star. He rose through the ranks as a friend and lackey of Carmelo Hayes but eventually took the spotlight for himself. He has since become a two-time NXT Champion and North American Champion.

Unfortunately, Williams is in a low spot right now. He put his NXT Championship on the line at New Year's Evil in a Triple Threat Match with Eddy Thorpe and Oba Femi. The Ruler of NXT pinned Trick, winning his title.

Trick has since made it clear he doesn't know what his move will be. While some assume a main roster call-up is coming, he could instead appear on TNA Wrestling. He could confront Dolph Ziggler or another top star and try to become the lead name on TNA before finding his way back to the NXT Title down the line.

#2. Wes Lee could continue his feud with The Rascalz

Wes Lee is an extremely talented pro wrestler who is in a bit of a weird spot right now. He turned heel on WWE NXT and can't seem to find his footing. In the past, however, he was regarded as one of the greatest North American Champions ever.

Lee shockingly turned heel on WWE NXT last year. After reuniting with the Rascalz duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, he attacked both men. He claimed they abandoned him and that he was better than both men.

Zachary and Wes had two big-time matches after, but there was no true definitive end to their feud. Not only that, but he attacked Trey, and Miguel never got revenge. Wes could go to TNA Wrestling, beginning at Genesis, and continue his feud with his former friends.

#1. Cora Jade teased a confrontation with Masha Slamovich

Cora Jade is a cocky and arrogant superstar currently on the WWE NXT brand. She is known for her alliance with Roxanne Perez, and as a duo, the two once held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles prior to that championship being retired.

Many believe that Roxanne Perez is moving up to WWE's main roster soon to feud with Bayley. If that's the case, Cora could be left alone on NXT. That is a problem, but it is one she can overcome if she has some big stories and matches. One such match was teased on NXT this week.

Masha Slamovich, the TNA Knockouts Champion, was seen in the crowd watching her match, and the two had a stare-down of sorts. Come TNA Genesis, Cora could return the favor, being spotted in the crowd. Alternatively, she could strike first and attack Masha, officially kickstarting their rivalry.

