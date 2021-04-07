5 WWE NXT Superstars who desperately need to win at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will host some of the biggest matches the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. Karrion Kross and Finn Balor will face off in the NXT ring for the first time in what many have termed a dream match.

Former NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm will compete against Zoey Stark, while KUSHIDA will take on Pete Dunne. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will defend her title against Raquel Gonzalez.

Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar are set to collide in an NXT Cruiserweight Championship unification match. That's not all, as Johnny Gargano will also be forced to defend his NXT North American Championship at TakeOver.

The two-night event will offer several of the biggest NXT Superstars a chance to perform at a top event.

Some superstars desperately need to win their matches at TakeOver. This is because either they’re in a tough spot in their career, or need to win to continue certain storylines and rivalries.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the five NXT Superstars who desperately need to win at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5 KUSHIDA needs to defeat Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The rivalry between KUSHIDA and Pete Dunne hasn’t had much build on WWE NXT. However, the two men can be expected to give a stellar performance on the big stage to make an impact.

Advertisement

Dunne wants to prove that he is the best wrestler in the world. KUSHIDA, on the other hand, has proven himself in the ring time and time again. So the contest between these two men will likely be epic if they’re given enough time to perform.

Dunne has had a tough time on NXT even though he’s remained in the limelight for most of it. His partnership with Pat McAfee did not last long. He also failed to win the NXT Championship when given the chance.

While the Bruiserweight is in a tough spot on NXT himself, it’s KUSHIDA who desperately needs to win in this contest. The Japanese Superstar has been getting some big matches on NXT, but he is yet to have his breakout moment.

ok,Pete.I will face you next week #NXTTakeOver

Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA

Let's do this‼️ pic.twitter.com/VraetzfcDG — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) April 1, 2021

Losses in big matches have hurt his image, and he needs to rebuild that so that he can become a major player in NXT. KUSHIDA’s victory will allow him to once again fight his way to the top where he can hopefully win a title before moving to the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT