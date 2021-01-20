5 WWE opponents for Adam Pearce in the future 

WWE official Adam Pearce was slated to face Roman Reigns in a singles clash at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. While that was supposed to be the plan, things changed on SmackDown when Pearce outsmarted Reigns and found a way to insert Kevin Owens in his place at Royal Rumble.

However, there is always a possibility that the aforementioned official could make a full-fledged in-ring return somewhere down the road.

Adam Pearce is a five-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, so he did earn a lot of credibility in the ring when he was an active competitor. Currently, there are several interesting athletes that could step up to the WWE official if the opportunity came up for Pearce to wrestle again.

Let's take a look at five potential WWE opponents for Adam Pearce in the future.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, AJ Styles made fun of Adam Pearce for allegedly running away from a match against Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. It was a classic heel tactic on The Phenomenal One's part to build up to his eventual clash against Ricochet.

Pearce and Omos also had a brief faceoff, where the WWE official looked clearly intimidated by Styles' bodyguard.

#WWERaw: AJ Styles defeated Ricochet.



Earlier in the night, Adam Pearce informed Ricochet a win in this match would essentially earn him a spot in the #RoyalRumble match. Much like last week with Drew Gulak, however, Styles put the kibosh on those aspirations. pic.twitter.com/tcfy0VIWuS — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) January 19, 2021

A lot of Superstars from the current WWE roster and several other promotions have stepped into the squared circle against Pearce, in the past. However, AJ Styles wasn't one of those stars, as there hasn't been a recorded instance of a singles clash between Styles and Pearce.

As mentioned in this slide, a decent storyline was already been established between the two personalities on RAW. The Phenomenal One has been frequently praised for his in-ring acumen, which is why Styles would be one of the most apparent picks as someone who could put on a memorable clash with Pearce, upon the latter's potential in-ring return.