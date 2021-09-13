5 Opponents for Conor McGregor if he ever comes to WWE 

Conor Gregor in WWE? When Sportskeeda asked former UFC and current WWE star, Riddle, if it was a possibility, he said yes. but had doubts about Conor McGregor passing the PG test:

"Do I think he'd be a good fit for WWE? If he's willing to do the work and work hard and put his time in, yeah.", said Riddle. "Just like Ronda was good. Just like I'm good. But if you think you're just going to come in, collect a payday which will probably happen and be more like a Cain [Velasquez] situation, where a guy come in, even if he had the skills, only comes in for a show or two. I think it'd be great for business. Conor's good, marketable, and everything else," Riddle said.

With McGregor in the news again, we thought it would be fun to check out some potential opponents for the man in WWE. Name your own picks in the comments section below.

#5 Conor McGregor vs. WWE RAW star Riddle

Birds of a feather,flock together brooooo — Vernon Tillmon,Jr (@tillmon_vernon) August 11, 2021

Take Conor McGregor's smashmouth style and have him square off with Riddle, with his casual, nonchalant, and laidback attitude. The result would be very entertaining! Even though this match wouldn't necessarily be at the same level as the other matches we'll mention in this article, it could be pretty cool.

Challenges are inevitable, in fitness and in life. When the going gets tough, what inspires you to push through? pic.twitter.com/JRlCdVJW5V — McGregor FAST (@McGregorFast) September 9, 2021

McGregor could allege that Riddle is only in WWE because his UFC career did not pan out in the same manner that his did! Riddle could fire back with some shots of his own. This feud could bring out a more aggressive side of Riddle that's been latent until now.

Even though WWE RAW Superstar Riddle is on the verge of greatness, he needs that push to reach the next level. Conor McGregor could be that catalyst much like Mike Tyson was for Steve Austin.

