5 WWE pairings who could end up as on-screen couples in 2025

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company on the planet. The sports entertainment juggernaut has a large roster thanks to needing talent for RAW, SmackDown, NXT, EVOLVE, LFG, Speed, and even Main Event. That's not even including the newly acquired AAA.

Given how big the roster is, it should come to no surprise that wrestlers begin to link up in relationships or romances either on-screen or behind the scenes. Sometimes these are real pairings and other times fabricated.

There are several potential on-screen couples, both legitimate and otherwise, who could end up together this year. This article will take a look at five potential pairings who could be an on-screen couple on RAW and SmackDown before the year concludes.

Below are five WWE pairings who could end up as on-screen couples in 2025.

#5. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano can bring their real-life relationship back to television

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano are a real-life couple. The two have been together since their time on the indies, but later worked together routinely on WWE NXT.

On the main roster, however, their interactions have been much more limited. In fact, over the past year or so, most fans likely would forget they were even a couple. That could change in 2025, though.

With Candice's pairing with Nia Jax no longer being emphasized and Indi Hartwell no longer with the company, she could link back up with Johnny full-time. Tommaso Ciampa can still be with Gargano too, but now LeRae could serve as both a wrestler and a manager.

#4. Rusev and Liv Morgan could become a couple in WWE

Rusev is back in WWE and fans are excited. The big man made his return on Monday Night RAW. During that same show, Liv Morgan regained the Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Now that Rusev and Liv are working together again, the two could become an on-screen couple. The move makes sense for a few reasons. From a behind the scenes perspective, they are friends and Liv is tight with Rusev's real-life wife Lana.

From an on-screen perspective, WWE fans have seen Liv and Rusev work together before. When Lana "dated" Bobby Lashley, Morgan and The Bulgarian Brute fought them together. Five years later, the pair could become an on-screen couple.

#3. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair rarely work together on-screen despite being together

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are another real-life couple. Just like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Ford and Belair are married and have been seen together on WWE television in the past. It is just rare, however, and new fans might not even know they're together.

That could change in 2025. The pair of super athletes working together on-screen would be a refreshing change of pace. Beyond that, updates to their characters could make this even more likely.

Both Montez through The Street Profits and Bianca are kind of in a shades of grey phase. They aren't quite heels, but they are more aggressive and not always the popular favorite in a match. Ford and Belair could capitalize on this reception together, moving forward as a unit.

#2. Bayley and Finn Balor were always rumored to be dating

Finn Balor and Bayley are two of the most beloved former NXT Champions of all time. They both held the top belts on the brand and often teamed up together or were seen together at live events.

WWE fans often thought that The Prince and The Role Model were a real-life couple due to how frequently they were seen in the same place at the same time. As it turns out, they were simply friends, but WWE and Triple H could capitalize on that speculation now years later.

Bayley has expressed interest in a romantic storyline, so why not one with her real-life friend? This would give both RAW stars something fresh and interesting to do, and that's always a win.

#1. Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley could finally be together on-screen

Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley are two of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW. Jey is the new World Heavyweight Champion, and Rhea was just the Women's World Champion around a month or so ago.

Last year, Jey and Rhea routinely teased a romance on and off-screen. WWE seemed to like the idea, but never ultimately capitalized on it with a legitimate angle. That could change this year, however.

Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso could officially begin a romantic angle on Monday night RAW moving forward. This would allow them to be the new power couple of World Wrestling Entertainment and even potentially feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a real-life couple who happen to be heels on RAW.

