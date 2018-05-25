Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 WWE pay-per-views that should be cancelled

    WWE needs to make some big changes.

    Harry Kettle
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 25 May 2018, 00:35 IST
    3.79K

    How many PPVs do WWE need?
    How many PPVs does WWE need?

    While WWE has done everyone a favour by restricting the number of pay-per-views on the schedule this year, that doesn’t mean that we’re entirely satisfied (yes, we know, wrestling fans moaning, how original). There are a handful of events that more than deserve to be there, but when it comes to the ones which have already been announced, we’re sceptical as to whether or not they even need to exist.

    Obviously we’d replace them with some old classics, but either way, it feels like less really is more when it comes to these larger than life events that WWE puts on. After all, if they end up hosting more stadium shows throughout the year, then there will be less of a need for B-shows to even happen at all.

    With that being said, here are five WWE pay-per-views that should be cancelled.

    #5 TLC

    TLC used to be a lot of fun
    TLC used to be a lot of fun

    Tables, Ladders & Chairs is a stipulation which, in the right circumstances, can be great. Whether it’s in singles or tag team competition, the TLC genre can completely change and enhance the direction of any given feud. Just take a look at WrestleMania 17’s edition or John Cena vs Edge as perfect examples, because when it’s done right, it can be really, really great.

    Unfortunately, it falls into the category of being another watered down gimmick pay-per-view that simply doesn’t need to exist. Back in 2010 it still felt kind of fresh, and they were able to mix things up with the match types throughout the rest of the card, but beyond that, it’s just felt kind of stale. We’ve occasionally seen high profile matches taking place at the event, but that doesn’t warrant a stay of execution.

    Fastlane Jinder Mahal Vince McMahon
