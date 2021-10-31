5 WWE producers who made cameos during brawls

During some intense WWE rivalries, brawls break out between superstars. It usually adds further anticipation for a match between the rivals. The confrontation can happen anywhere.

When the brawls ensue, WWE personnels rush to the ring to separate the superstars involved. WWE Superstars and backstage workers do their best to gain order. Some of those that come out to lend a hand can sometimes be familiar faces from the past.

That being said, let's take a look at the former WWE talent who made cameos during brawls.

#5 Finlay appeared during Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella's WWE brawl

During the mid-2000s, Fit Finlay was SmackDown's Irish brawler. After years of performing around the world, he finally got his chance to perform for WWE. He will be remembered for being a one-time United States Champion and introducing the WWE Universe to Hornswoggle.

When Finlay decided to close the curtains on his career, he took up a role behind the scenes. He became a full-time backstage producer and a trainer, particularly for WWE's women's division. Many have called him the unsung hero of the Women's Revolution in the company for his work with the women's roster.

Aside from producing and coaching, Finlay also had to get his hands dirty when brawls erupted in the ring. During 2010s, Finlay was often seen with other backstage personnel, seperating stars an on-screen altercation.

He was notably seen during a fight between Stephanie McMahon and Brie Bella leading into SummerSlam 2014. Along with other backstage personnel, Finlay had to get in the middle of the two ladies before their huge showdown.

His latest appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2019, when he allowed Becky Lynch to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match following an injury to Lana. 'The Man' won the match, eventually becoming Becky 2 Belts at WrestleMania 35.

Although WWE let him go due to budget cuts, Finlay returned as a backstage producer in November 2020.

