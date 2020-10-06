5 WWE RAW and SmackDown Superstars who could follow Mustafa Ali and join RETRIBUTION 

Until late into this week's WWE RAW broadcast, RETRIBUTION was just another group of outlaws being given the spotlight, at this time, to ease their transition to WWE RAW and/or SmackDown based on the outcome of the upcoming WWE draft. And then, lo and behold, the biggest headline to come out of WWE RAW, all of a sudden, was that Mustafa Ali had been stringing us all along, that he was, in fact, their venerated leader.

RETRIBUTION could follow in the tradition of the nWo faction or even The Hurt Business, for that matter, recruiting new members into their fold. These men and women could be those on the fringes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, brimming with talent and skill, but cast into the shadows to make way for others.

These WWE RAW and SmackDown superstars have cause to seek RETRIBUTION, both the noun and the verb, against the corporate machinery known as WWE.

#5 WWE RAW star Ricochet

the hurt business or ricochet mustafa and apollo crews ? pic.twitter.com/olNfyAx6P7 — heather // wresting saved me (@ciampascole) September 30, 2020

Once upon a time, he was at par with Brock Lesnar in terms of his position on the card, and today, Ricochet is part of a collective on WWE RAW feuding with The Hurt Business for weeks on end. When he teased joining The Hurt Business on WWE RAW this week, it did seem for a moment that it would be a level up from where he currently is and judging from online reactions, not everyone was displeased with the said development. It was, all said and done, a ruse, and one has to wonder if Ricochet came out of the whole exercise any better than he went in.

Imagine the tandem Ali and Ricochet could be as a heel unit, with hired muscle behind them on WWE RAW or SmackDown, based on the upcoming WWE draft.