4 WWE legends after JBL that could return to manage current Superstars

John Bradshaw Layfield returned to WWE on RAW as Baron Corbin's manager. The move was anticipated for weeks after Corbin was seen entering the former world champion's iconic limousine after losing a match on SmackDown. The Wrestling God wasted no time reminding everyone of his unique ability to garner heat from the audience, inviting a chorus of boos within minutes.

Fans are now excited to see one of the best heels on the current roster in a potentially career-rejuvenating alliance with the Hall of Famer. The Corbin-JBL pairing brings together past and present in a way that has been proven to help get younger stars over by giving them "the rub". There are a lot more legends that the company could use as managers to create interesting characters and storylines for their current roster.

Here are four such WWE legends who could follow JBL's lead and manage current superstars:

#4: Booker T and The Street Profits would be a match made in heaven

The two-time WWE tag team champion has an abundance of esthetics, mic skills, in-ring ability and charisma to boot. However, The Street Profits have undeniably stagnated in their quest to carve out a legacy as impressive as the likes of New Day and The Usos.

A partnership with the legendary Booker T would not only make for extremely entertaining television, but also elevate the tag team. As accomplished and talented as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are, the comedic chops and undeniable championship pedigree of the 6-time world champion would surely help them. With the former King Of The Ring back in the company as a commentator, this partnership is a distinct possibility.

#3: Ted DiBiase would be a good choice to elevate Austin Theory's blue-chip character

On top of having a legendary in-ring career, Ted DiBiase has managed some incredible names in his long WWE tenure. The Million Dollar man has played a part in the rise of stars such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Steiner Brothers. He recently had a short stint in NXT where he worked with LA Knight and Cameron Grimes to positive reviews.

DiBiase's affluent persona could be the perfect replacement for Mr. McMahon as Austin Theory's on-screen mentor. The Million Dollar Man is said to have originally been an exaggeration of Vince McMahon's real-life personality, so taking on McMahon's "Chosen One" would make sense. If DiBiase can work the same magic with Theory as he did working with The Ringmaster, this alliance could be a stroke of genius.

#2: Lita could help Liv Morgan navigate her current difficulties at the top of the SmackDown card

Liv Morgan is currently navigating some choppy waters as the top babyface in the SmackDown Women's division. After the once nearly-universally adored Superstar achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a WWE world champion, a section of fans soured on her. This forced her to begin a transformation into an edgier character.

One legend that could help Morgan is WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The former Riott Squad member has cited the Queen of Xtreme as one of her inspirations, and her latest character tweak reminded many fans of the latter. Lita managing her through her transition would be the ultimate stamp of approval, and could even lead to a torch-passing retirement match down the line.

#1: The WWE Universe would love to see Kurt Angle manage Alpha Academy

Ever since amateur wrestling Olympian Chad Gable debuted in WWE, comparisons to Kurt Angle have followed him around. Sharing an amateur wrestling background, an in-ring moveset and incredible comedic talents, Gable and Angle are a dream combo. They have crossed paths more than once, with their latest confrontation producing a hilarious "shoosh-off" between the Olympians.

As entertaining as that segment was, a heel Angle managing Gable and his "Number One Guy" Otis would be a whole new level of entertainment. Not only would it be a comedic gold, but it would also add loads of legitimacy to the Alpha Academy.

