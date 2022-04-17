5 WWE RAW Women's Championship challengers for Bianca Belair instead of Sonya Deville 

After winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February to earn her title shot, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the RAW Women's Champion. With that victory, The EST has now won gold in back-to-back years on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This past week on RAW, Sonya Deville wanted Belair to prove that she was a fighting champion. The WWE Official issued an open contract to make The EST sign in the middle of the ring. However, Sonya attacked Belair once she had signed and put her own signature on the document to become the new challenger.

Of course, this garnered a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, many of whom believe that a more worthy challenger should be next in line. Sonya has been an authority figure for some time now, but it certainly fits her habit of abusing her power.

With that being said, let's take a look at five potential challengers for Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship instead of Sonya Deville.

#5. Queen Zelina would have been a better challenger

Queen Zelina after winning the Queen's Crown Tournament

Since winning the Queen's Crown Tournament in Saudi Arabia, Zelina has become a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Carmella.

However, the duo's relationship has taken a turn, and without the tag titles, the Queen of the Ring could have moved up to challenge Bianca for the RAW Women's Championship. Zelina would have been the perfect new heel foe for the champion.

#4. Rhea Ripley could have stepped up to The EST

Rhea Ripley making her entrance at SummerSlam 2021

Rhea Ripley competed in the Women's Tag Team Championship four-way match with her partner Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 38. Reports have recently indicated that Ripley may soon be going in a whole new direction with her gimmick.

The former RAW Women's Champion could have surprised the WWE Universe and provided the next challenge for The EST before her potential new direction fully comes to fruition.

#3. A surprise return by Alexa Bliss could have seen her challenge for the RAW Women's Championship

We have not seen Alexa Bliss appear on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia back in February. No word has been given as to why Bliss was abruptly taken off TV, although she has recently gotten married, which could partially explain the absence.

To bring her back into the fold, The Goddess could have returned to the company and signed the open challenge to face Belair. It would have certainly created some buzz.

#2. Liv Morgan could have challenged Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan making her entrance to the ring

There's no denying that Liv Morgan has become one of the most adored WWE Superstars on the entire roster. Fans have been behind her for a long time now and many have hoped to see the company pull the trigger on a title run.

It would have been fitting for Liv to be the one to step up to Bianca Belair and challenge her for the RAW Women's Championship. The moment itself may have created a special kind of electricity with the two babyface wrestlers going head-to-head.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch in a RAW Women's Championship rematch

The logical choice would have been for Becky Lynch to immediately demand a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash to recapture the RAW Women's Championship.

It's likely there will be a few twists and turns in this story, and fans may soon see Big Time Becks get her opportunity to exact revenge. It's even possible that Sonya is in cahoots with Lynch and the two have come up with a plan to immediately dethrone The EST.

Who would you like to see Bianca Belair defend the RAW Women's Championship against? Let us know in the comments section below!

