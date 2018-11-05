×
5 WWE records that could be broken soon

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    05 Nov 2018, 18:45 IST

John Cena and CM Punk both hold WWE records
In any form of sports or entertainment, records are revered as something special. Most professional organisations have a dedicated wing for tracking down all the records and stats associated with a particular event.

As former Olympic champion Mark Spitz once mentioned, though - "Records are meant to be broken", and this is It is very true when it comes to the case of World Wrestling Entertainment. Current WWE Champion AJ Styles recently broke John Bradshaw Layfield's record of being the longest reigning Smackdown World Champion. Brock Lesnar snapped The Undertaker's undefeated record at Wrestlemania 30, and most recently, Kofi Kingston became the longest reigning tag team champion of all time in WWE as he surpassed Billy Gunn's record of 953 days.

In WWE, some records are virtually untouchable - The Undertaker's 24 win record at Wrestlemania is a perfect example. No one will even come close to this insane number of victories at the grandest stage of them all. Nicholas's recent record of being the youngest champion in WWE history is also an untouchable record at the moment.

However, there are many records in WWE history books that could be shattered in the coming months. In this list, we will be taking a look at those records. So without further adieu, let's get started.

#5. The record of most women's title reigns

Trish Stratus is currently tied with Charlotte Flair for the most number of women's title reigns
Trish Stratus is a legend in WWE. Even in the male-dominated era of the early 2000's, Trish managed to main event an episode of RAW, alongside Lita. Being one of the most decorated female superstars of the company, Stratus held the record for the most number of women's title reigns with 7, until a few weeks ago.

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's new generation of female superstar who played a huge role in the women's revolution. The queen is already a seven-time women's champion, matching Stratus's record after just three years on the main roster. Surely then, it is just a matter of time before Flair becomes an eight-time women's champion and breaks the legendary record. 


