5 WWE records that may never be broken

WWE entered the industry in 1953, with the first event under the Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd banner. 68 years have passed and WWE has solidified itself as the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

Due to its long history, the company has a multitude of records, some of which are repeatedly mentioned by the commentators and social media handles of the company.

Records are meant to be broken, and they are regularly broken on WWE shows. Randy Orton recently set the record for most pay-per-view matches in the company's history when he, as part of RK-Bro, battled The Uso's on Survivor Series 2021.

Randy Orton @RandyOrton …that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. …that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history.

However, some WWE records are almost impossible to break under the current pacing and scale of the company's events. There is a high chance that these records will remain standing forever. Here is a list of five such records.

#5 Shortest Wrestlemania match (Former WWE Champion The Rock vs Erik Rowan)

Futbol theatre @FutbolTheatre A one-off from #FutbolTheatre is our favorite WrestleMania match of all time. The Rock vs Erik Rowan. This is definitely 6 stars!! #ThrowbackThursday A one-off from #FutbolTheatre is our favorite WrestleMania match of all time. The Rock vs Erik Rowan. This is definitely 6 stars!! #ThrowbackThursday https://t.co/hwSnQ8ifE4

The Rock was not advertised for a match at Wrestlemania 32, but fans received a surprise when The Great One readied himself to face Erik Rowan of the Wyatt Family.

The match itself was short and entertaining. In fact, it remains the shortest match in the history of Wrestlemania events. The Rock destroyed Erik Rowan before scoring a pinfall victory in six seconds. The Wyatt Family didn't like the outcome and were about to attack The Rock when John Cena made a surprise return and helped him out.

It's an unlikely record to be broken unless WWE yet again falsifies records, as they did during the Wrestlemania 1 match between King Kong Bundy and S.D. Jones.

If nothing, the squash at least provided Erik Rowan with a singles match at Wrestlemania and would stand as the final match of The People's Champion if he doesn't return for a fated battle against Roman Reigns.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman