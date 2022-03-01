5 WWE returns that would have been better than Logan Paul as The Miz's partner

Logan Paul is back in WWE and is set to compete at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

On February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz promised to reveal a tag team partner of his choice in his feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. This sparked a flurry of speculation amongst fans, wondering who The A-Lister might choose to be his partner.

The Miz eventually promised he would bring out a global superstar to be his partner. In the end, it turned out to be American YouTuber Logan Paul. Logan will team up with the two-time WWE Champion to face Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul has been a part of WWE programming in the past, so the fans are fairly familiar with him. His most notable appearance came at WrestleMania 37, when he was in the corner of Sami Zayn in his match against Kevin Owens. After the contest, KO delivered a big Stunner in the middle of the ring to the delight of everyone watching on.

There are positives and negatives to Logan being revealed as The Miz's partner. First of all, it will no doubt bring the company plenty of mainstream attention during their most crucial months of the year. On the other hand, it isn't necessarily something that fans want to see. Many would much prefer an actual wrestler to compete in such a match.

That being said, let's take a look at five returns that would have been better than Logan Paul on WWE RAW.

#5 Shane McMahon could have returned instead of Logan Paul

The Miz and Shane McMahon are no strangers to being side by side as a tag team. In fact, they became SmackDown Tag Team Champions in January 2019 and dubbed themselves "The Best Tag Team in the World."

Things sadly took a turn for the worse shortly after, as Shane turned on his partner. Shane's actions resulted in a feud-ending Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35. However, the old wounds may have healed some three years later, and McMahon could have returned as Miz's partner.

It has been reported that Shane is no longer associated with WWE following some backstage incidents at the 2022 Royal Rumble. It certainly would have surprised the WWE Universe had his famous "Here Comes The Money" theme hit on RAW to reunite with The A-Lister.

#4 R-Truth could have returned to reprise Awesome Truth

Don_The_Villian @BarnettDionte @pierobuccellato Awesome Truth was so underrated in wwe @pierobuccellato Awesome Truth was so underrated in wwe https://t.co/2ged8EQetG

One of the most entertaining tag teams of 2011 was the pairing of Miz and R-Truth. Better known as Awesome Truth, the duo ran roughshod on RAW and eventually squared off against John Cena and The Rock at that year's Survivor Series event.

The team came to an abrupt end when The Miz turned on R-Truth. However, they did reunite for one night in 2019 in a tag team Elimination Match, losing to Drew McIntyre and Elias.

Whilst now wrestling sporadically, an R-Truth return would have been a real throwback on the Road to WrestleMania.

#3 Damien Mizdow could have been called upon instead of Logan Paul

At one point in time, Damien Mizdow was one of the most entertaining characters that WWE had to offer. The stunt double of The Miz, copied his every move to the sheer joy and amusement of fans watching on.

The former Damien Sandow departed Vince McMahon's company in 2016, and has been working regularly around the world ever since. He has more recently found a home with NWA, appearing weekly on their shows.

What a surprise it could have been if the stunt double made a triumphant return, even if it was just for a short stint.

#2 Cody Rhodes could have returned to WWE to be The Miz's partner

GetTheTables @GetTheTables_



#WWE Did The Miz just tease Cody Rhodes as his partner? #WWE Chamber Did The Miz just tease Cody Rhodes as his partner? #WWE #WWEChamber https://t.co/YM6yzFqbds

On February 15, it was revealed that Cody Rhodes had left All Elite Wrestling after failing to come to terms on a new contract. It immediately sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, with many speculating that he would return to WWE.

Leading into the announcement for The Miz's tag team partner, several teases and hints led many to believe the former "Dashing" one was set to be revealed. Of course, this was not the case, and Logan Paul was brought out.

It could have been the perfect time for Cody to return to really shake things up. The move would have allowed him to work with superstars like Rey Mysterio and The Miz to get acclimitised to the WWE way of doing things once again.

#1 John Morrison could have returned instead of Logan Paul

Sandrew33 @Sandrew_33 Bro John Morrison and the Miz are consistently my favorite part of raw, they are so good Bro John Morrison and the Miz are consistently my favorite part of raw, they are so good https://t.co/pCsDztLYTt

On November 18, 2021, John Morrison was released by WWE due to budget cuts, stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to his release, he had begun a feud with The Miz after his tag team partner turned on him on August 23. Sadly, the storyline never got off the ground as The A-Lister took a sabbatical from WWE to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

A John Morrison return would have been surprising, however, as old wounds may have healed, reuniting may have made sense for them. Morrison could have extracted revenge on The Miz for what happened last August to keep up the storytelling.

Who would you have liked to have seen return to be The Miz's partner instead of Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below!

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Logan Paul team up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38? Yes No 2 votes so far