6 WWE returns that could be bigger than The Rock

It has been rumored for several years that The Rock will make his WWE return at some point in the near future to compete against Roman Reigns.

The current storyline appears to be reaching its climax with The Great One, and a match between the two men at WrestleMania 39 appears to be the current plan.

The fact that this return has been so widely reported, means that the WWE Universe is prepared for it and the return of one of the company's biggest legends may not have the impact that it might have had if it was a genuine surprise.

There are very few stars in the business who's return could be bigger than the former Champion, but here are just a handful of former stars who would get a genuine pop if they made their return.

#6. Former Champion Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose was once one of the most popular stars in the company. He left after his contract expired and became AEW World Champion.

Throughout his time in AEW, Ambrose has had his own well-documented struggles, and whilst he has claimed that he is done with WWE and won't be returning, this is rarely the case in the wrestling business.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns remain part of WWE and whilst his former Shield brothers are still there, there is always the chance that the company can talk him into a one-off reunion.

Imagine the two men being beaten down by the next big team in the company and then Ambrose's music hits. It would be a genuine surprise and one of those rare wrestling moments where no one would have seen it coming.

#5. Former Divas Champion Paige

Paige recently announced her departure from WWE after being more than a year away from TV screens. The British star became a popular member of the roster throughout her time and helped The Women's Revolution to push forward.

Paige recently announced her departure from WWE after being more than a year away from TV screens. The British star became a popular member of the roster throughout her time and helped The Women's Revolution to push forward.

Paige's injuries meant that she was unable to continue to wrestle, but the company was able to find several other roles for the former Divas Champion. Paige is now expected to return to the ring on the Independent Circuit and if she is able to be cleared to compete then there's nothing stopping her from returning to WWE in the future.

The Women's Division always needs new competition and if Paige is able to make her return to the company in an active role then her return could easily be one of the biggest in history.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H

Triple H has now retired from the in-ring competition after the star suffered a "cardiac event" last year. After some time on the sidelines, The Game announced that he will no longer compete and left his wrestling boots in the center of the ring.

Triple H has now retired from the in-ring competition after the star suffered a "cardiac event" last year. After some time on the sidelines, The Game announced that he will no longer compete and left his wrestling boots in the center of the ring. While it's clear that Triple H is no longer able to compete in the way that he once did, there could be a way for him to return to TV as part of storylines as an authority figure again.

Triple H has gained the respect of the WWE Universe and his recent issues have made him more popular. If he can find a way to return to screens regularly, then this would definitely get the attention of the crowd and the online community.

#3. Former star Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and since then it became one of the company's most controversial releases. The former world champion was at the height of his career at the time, portraying one of the company's most popular stars.

Wyatt is yet to make a move to any other promotion since his release and there are now rumors that he could be looking to return. Wyatt has one of the greatest creative minds in the business and could easily slot back into the company and dominate it with another new character. The WWE Universe has been backing Wyatt since his unfortunate release and if these vignettes are teasing the return of the star then the pop would be huge.

#2. Former star CM Punk

CM Punk walked out of WWE back in 2014 and has since made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Punk made it clear throughout his promos on the show that he would never return to his former company and despite online speculation, there was never a plan for him to make his return.

Punk was one of the greatest wrestlers in the company at the height of his career and became a popular star. Just because of how adamant Punk is that he will never return, it would be a huge moment for the business as a whole if the self-proclaimed "Best In The World" was to make his return to WWE.

#1. WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is currently the hot topic in the wrestling world due to her recent controversy. The Boss walked out of an episode of Monday Night RAW back in May alongside Naomi and the two women haven't been seen since.

Reports suggest that the company has quietly released the two stars, but given Naomi's links to WWE, she is the more likely of the two to make her return. Neither woman has commented on the instance or gone public on their side of the story as of writing. However, if this was some kind of work and The Boss made her return in the coming weeks either before or after SummerSlam, then the response would be deafening.

