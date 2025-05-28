5 WWE returns that could happen at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is the next Premium Live Event for the main roster. The creative team has been working tirelessly to craft a perfect lineup. Things will get interesting with two traditional ladder matches and much more.

The show will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Surprise returns are another aspect that could make the event more compelling, with multiple superstars' potential returns on the horizon.

In this listicle, we will look at five WWE returns that could happen at Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event:

#5. Roman Reigns could return

Roman Reigns has been out of action since getting annihilated by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The OTC is expected to return around Money in the Bank 2025.

This week’s edition of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins secure his spot in the 2025 Money in the Bank traditional ladder match. To make things more dramatic, Roman Reigns could return during the ladder match and cost Rollins his chance to win the briefcase.

#4. Asuka

Asuka has been absent from WWE since May 2024 due to a knee injury. Her last match took place at Backlash France, where she and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championships. Recent reports indicate that creative pitches for the 43-year-old star’s return are being made. However, her comeback is not expected anytime soon.

The former RAW Women’s Champion could make a shocking return at Money in the Bank 2025 and might enter the traditional Women’s Ladder Match. She could replace any of the contenders by beating them backstage, and could even end up winning the MITB briefcase and kick off a feud with her former factionmate, Women's World Champion IYO SKY.

#3. Bayley

Bayley was last seen on television at WrestleMania 41 Night One, where she was attacked and replaced by Becky Lynch in her tag team match against Lyra Valkyria. However, in a shocking revelation, when The Man turned heel on Lyra, she revealed that she was the one who had intentionally attacked The Role Model at 'Mania.

Lynch and Valkyria are set to clash in a high-stakes Women’s IC Championship bout at Money in the Bank 2025. In shocking turns of events, Bayley might return at the Intuit Dome and cost The Man her bout against Lyra, laying the foundation for their match at 2025 Evolution.

#2. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been off television since he failed to beat John Cena in their “One Last Time” match at 2025 Backlash. Following that loss, The Viper has taken an unannounced hiatus. In a shocking turn of events, the former 14-time champion could return at Money in the Bank 2025.

Orton might help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in winning their tag team match against John Cena and Logan Paul, and take out anyone who tries to help Cena and The Maverick, including Travis Scott.

#1. Tonga Loa

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tonga Loa has been absent from WWE television since last year. During the grueling Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024, Bronson Reed and Loa sustained injuries that sidelined them.

Reed recently returned at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, and it appears Tonga Loa’s comeback might also be on the horizon. Solo Sikoa recently added JC Mateo to his faction, which has helped him. The former Tribal Chief is set to compete in a traditional MITB bout, and Tonga could make a shocking return during the contest to help Sikoa win the match.

