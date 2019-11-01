WWE Monday Night RAW: 5 Feuds that should take place sometime in the near future

Samoa Joe vs Kevin Owens needs to happen

With the recently conducted WWE Draft, a lot of new faces moved to RAW as the company looks to adapt to a more disciplined approach. The Red brand has a plethora of talent on board and the WWE Creative won't be having any hard time in building pulsating storylines as the roster is blessed with supreme in-ring performers.

Talking about storylines and potential feuds in this new era, there are quite a few rivalries that should take place on RAW. A host of new faces are set to reside on the show for the foreseeable future and by looking at the caliber of stars on the roster, the future looks utterly promising.

Ardent followers of the company have always been vivid supporters of fresh rivalries and intriguing storylines and the following listicle promotes the same idea. Here we list down 5 feuds that should take place on Monday night RAW:

#5 Cedric Alexander vs Aleister Black

Aleister Black

Two men who could be the stars of tomorrow, Aleister Black and Cedric Alexander are in the initial days of their respective main roster careers in WWE. While Alexander dominated the Cruiserweight division, Black, on the other hand, impressed at NXT. His call-up to the main roster saw him compete against Elias, a match he won stunningly.

Both men are extremely talented and just need a bit of direction in order to reach their full potential. Black, who is a former NXT Champion thrashed a local competitor last week and the signs are that the company is waiting for the right time to introduce a worthy competitor for him, which is why he's been squashing opponents in recent times.

Talking about worthy opponents, there is one man who will surely relish facing Black in the ring and that man is Cedric Alexander. The former Cruiserweight Champion has gone quiet ever since his feud with AJ Styles vanished and must be craving for a new challenge. What better challenge than going toe-to-toe against the former NXT Champion, Aleister Black?

A feud will help both the Superstars cement their position on the main roster and deliver a solid mid-card feud for the company.

