5 WWE rookies who didn't last long in the company

Over the years, WWE has seen several Superstars enjoy great success in their rookie year on the main roster. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Sheamus all won the WWE Championship within their first 12 months of being a part of RAW or SmackDown.

As a general rule, WWE usually has at least a short term booking plan in place for a Superstar when that individual is first called up to appear on television.

Not every Superstar is destined to go on to have the profile of a Lesnar or Angle by the end of their rookie year. But most will get an opportunity of some kind, remaining with the company for a period of time while they look to showcase their talents.

There are, though, unfortunately some Superstars for which things do not work out. Sometimes, even with the WWE creative machine behind a particular performer, a long-term run in the promotion is just not in the cards for that person.

In this article, we take a look at five WWE rookies who did not last long in the company.

#5 Roman Reigns' cousin Manu didn't last long in WWE

Manu (pictured alongside Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes) was given a sizeable spotlight when he debuted in WWE.

A member of the famed Anoa'i family that includes the likes of Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, Rikishi, and The Rock, Manu made his first splash on WWE television in September 2008.

Debuting as part of Legacy, a faction led by Randy Orton including a young Cody Rhodes, Manu caused an immediate stir. He helped Orton cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at that year's Unforgiven pay-per-view.

Big things were initially expected of Manu by WWE. However, less than six months after joining the RAW brand, Manu was released from his contract by the company.

In an interview with WWE Magazine shortly after the Samoan's departure from the promotion, Orton suggested that Manu's attitude was a major factor behind his failure to last in WWE.

"Respect. That’s something that Manu, who had a chance to be part of Legacy, didn’t have."

Orton's words were backed up by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross on an episode of his podcast last year. When asked why Manu had not gone on to achieve the same notoriety as some of his family members, Ross had this to say:

"I think he was still green and still developing and still trying to find his way. He kind of got stereotyped into the typical Samoan persona that had been seen a lot. It wasn’t new. He was a good kid. I’ll be frank. The company gave him plenty of opportunities as far time was concerned because he was there for like three years. He got a chance. It just didn’t work out. He wasn’t quite ready for that level."

Still only 36 years old today, Manu remains active in professional wrestling. With a strong family connection currently playing a headline role on SmackDown, we may yet get another glimpse of Manu on WWE television someday.