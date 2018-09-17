5 WWE Roster Trades We Could See Happen In 2019

Nicolas Eastwood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 17 Sep 2018, 04:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In this article, we look at 5 WWE roster trades we could see happen some time in 2019...

Since the reintroduction of the WWE brand split, we have undoubtedly witnessed the resurgence of SmackDown Live which was nothing more than a filler show following Monday Night Raw before hand.

While some fans dislike the brand split seeing we aren't able to have all the dream matches and feuds we desire to see between Superstars, it has certainly benefited many stars who were struggling to find their footing in WWE in a single and "packed to the brim" roster -- wrestlers like Jinder Mahal hit career highs because of the brand split or draft.

Regardless, the WWE Draft is a great way to revitalize and rejuvenate the careers of Superstars who have become rather stale or complacent on their respective brand, and simply being switched from SmackDown to Raw or vice versa can take a wrestler to new heights in sports entertainment.

The WWE tries to keep things as fresh and new as possible when it comes to rivalries and storylines, so drafting some of the companies top stars between brands will unquestionably add excitement to the shows. In this article, we are going to be taking a look at 5 WWE roster trades we could see happen in 2019...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

#5 Move To SmackDown Live: Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to be "repackaged" soon, and a new start on SmackDown Live would definitely help revitalize his career...

Bray Wyatt has undoubtedly had a bumpy up-and-down career in WWE thus far, as "The Eater Of Worlds" has hit career highs of capturing the WWE World Championship, yet he has also hit extreme lows of fading into complete and utter irrelevancy as of late.

While Bray has all the tools of a top tier Superstar, on Monday Night Raw, Wyatt simply isn't getting the star treatment he deserves -- whether it's because of a lack of interest from creative or the fact that the roster is too full of top talent, the end result is unfortunately the same...

Bray was definitely pushed far more over on "The Land Of Opportunity" SmackDown Live, and a draft over to The Blue Brand would be the definite right call for Bray Wyatt in 2019.

Apparently, the WWE are currently amidst a plan to repackage Bray Wyatt, and a draft over to SmackDown would definitely help get things into motion once Bray's been repackaged -- it would serve as a fresh, new beginning.

1 / 5 NEXT