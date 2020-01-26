5 WWE Royal Rumble records that will be difficult to break

Royal Rumble record holders!

Royal Rumble is easily the most anticipated match of the year for the majority of the WWE Universe. The suspense, the thrill and the drama in this match are unmatched, and that is why it is one of the most-watched pay-per-views of the year.

Hundreds of Superstars have taken part in the Rumble over the years, and not everyone will be remembered. Some of them, however, have set unique records which will keep them in the record books forever and their names will pop up every time there is some talk of the rumble.

Without further ado, here are 5 Royal Rumble records that will be very difficult to break any time soon:

#5 Least eliminations by the winner

Royal Rumble rules are straightforward. All you have to do it throw your opponent over the top rope, and as soon as his or her feet hit the ground, they are eliminated. Once all other participants are over the top rope, the last one standing wins.

Usually, the winner eliminates a few people in the rumble and is very likely to have had a significant effect on the match. However, in 1999, Vince McMahon picked up the win by eliminating just one entrant.

Vince and Stone Cold Steve Austin started the match, and they were the last two remaining in the ring as well. The WWE chairman survived the whole rumble match by staying outside the ring after getting beaten up by Stone Cold at the very start. It looked as if the Texas Rattlesnake was going to pick up the win when The Rock interfered.

Vince took advantage of Stone Cold and The Rock having a go at each other and put the Rattlesnake over the top rope. He ended up winning the Rumble and he only eliminated Stone Cold!

The only way this record is broken is if someone wins without eliminating another Superstar and that is very difficult. Moreover, Vince hold the record now, will he let anyone break it?

