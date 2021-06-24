5 WWE Superstars who beat The Undertaker but failed to become big stars

For three decades, The Undertaker has instilled fear into the hearts of many wrestling fans and WWE Superstars as the most feared entity in the company. He left a path of destruction wherever he went and captured multiple championships along the way.

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in WWE history, and his storied career is one that fans will converse about for many years to come. His career highlights include battles with big names such as Brock Lesnar, Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

Whenever it looked like The Undertaker was put down for good, he always managed to rise back up from the dead to take out his adversaries and stand tall in the end. Although The Deadman holds victories over such names, he hasn't been immune to defeats.

During his time in the ring, he put a handful of wrestlers over to help elevate them to the top, but they were unfortunately unable to reach the level of a main event star.

The lesser known wrestlers who defeated The Undertaker

#5 Former WWE star Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy had the potential to be a top superstar in WWE, and he probably would have been one, if he wasn't involved in backstage politics. Vince McMahon was high on the former WWE United States Champion and was prepared to give him a push, which explains why the latter scored several wins over The Undertaker.

Mr. Kennedy was also originally supposed to be revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son, but the plan was changed and the spot went to Hornswoggle instead. Unfortunately for Mr. Kennedy things only got worse from there on, as he was soon released from his contract.

After his departure, he claimed that his real-life heat with former WWE Champions John Cena and Randy Orton was the reason he never got his push, which eventually led to his release.

Mr. Kennedy asserted that Orton, in collaboration with John Cena, complained against him to the powers-that-be after he accidentally dropped The Viper on his head during a match, following which Mr. Kennedy was released from WWE.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra