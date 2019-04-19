WWE News: 43-year-old wrestler on real-life rivalry with John Cena and Randy Orton

WWE Superstars John Cena (left) and Randy Orton (right) are good friends in real life

What's the story?

On an edition of the WINCLY podcast, former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy aka Mr. Anderson opened up on a myriad of topics.

Addressing his real-life rivalry with WWE icons John Cena and Randy Orton, Mr. Kennedy revealed that he now has no hard feelings toward them.

In case you didn't know...

Mr. Kennedy aka Mr. Anderson -- real name Kenneth Anderson -- has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1999.

He performed for the WWE from 2005 until his departure from the promotion in 2009, and then worked for TNA (now: Impact Wrestling) from 2010 to 2016.

Following his departure from Impact Wrestling in 2016, Mr. Kennedy has sporadically competed on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Perhaps one of the most talked-about backstage stories in professional wrestling, is that of Mr. Kennedy's real-life heat with John Cena and Randy Orton.

It was back in 2009, that Mr. Kennedy was released from the WWE, and then proceeded to claim that Orton -- after having been dropped on his head and neck in a botched move by Mr. Kennedy -- had complained to the company higher-ups regarding the same.

Furthermore, Mr. Kennedy has asserted in multiple interviews, that Orton allegedly had John Cena corroborate his statements in front of the WWE bosses including Vince McMahon following which Mr. Kennedy was released by WWE.

In relation to whether or not he has buried the hatchet with Orton and Cena, Mr. Kennedy stated --

"No, I've never really gotten a chance to talk to those guys. But I have no hard feelings towards them and hopefully they don't have any towards me. It is what it is." (*H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood career outside the WWE, whereas Randy Orton continues to be portrayed as one of the company's top Superstars on SmackDown Live.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kennedy is currently set to take on David Arquette at a Legends of Wrestling event at the Fraser Hockeyland Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on the 20th of April.

What are your thoughts on Mr. Kennedy's statements? Sound off in the comments!