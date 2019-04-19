×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: 43-year-old wrestler on real-life rivalry with John Cena and Randy Orton

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.25K   //    19 Apr 2019, 02:55 IST

WWE Superstars John Cena (left) and Randy Orton (right) are good friends in real life
WWE Superstars John Cena (left) and Randy Orton (right) are good friends in real life

What's the story?

On an edition of the WINCLY podcast, former WWE Superstar Mr. Kennedy aka Mr. Anderson opened up on a myriad of topics.

Addressing his real-life rivalry with WWE icons John Cena and Randy Orton, Mr. Kennedy revealed that he now has no hard feelings toward them.

In case you didn't know...

Mr. Kennedy aka Mr. Anderson -- real name Kenneth Anderson -- has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1999.

He performed for the WWE from 2005 until his departure from the promotion in 2009, and then worked for TNA (now: Impact Wrestling) from 2010 to 2016.

Following his departure from Impact Wrestling in 2016, Mr. Kennedy has sporadically competed on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Perhaps one of the most talked-about backstage stories in professional wrestling, is that of Mr. Kennedy's real-life heat with John Cena and Randy Orton.

It was back in 2009, that Mr. Kennedy was released from the WWE, and then proceeded to claim that Orton -- after having been dropped on his head and neck in a botched move by Mr. Kennedy -- had complained to the company higher-ups regarding the same.

Furthermore, Mr. Kennedy has asserted in multiple interviews, that Orton allegedly had John Cena corroborate his statements in front of the WWE bosses including Vince McMahon following which Mr. Kennedy was released by WWE.

In relation to whether or not he has buried the hatchet with Orton and Cena, Mr. Kennedy stated --

Advertisement
"No, I've never really gotten a chance to talk to those guys. But I have no hard feelings towards them and hopefully they don't have any towards me. It is what it is." (*H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood career outside the WWE, whereas Randy Orton continues to be portrayed as one of the company's top Superstars on SmackDown Live.

Also Read: WWE used secret tricks to conceal names involved in Superstar Shake-Up

Meanwhile, Mr. Kennedy is currently set to take on David Arquette at a Legends of Wrestling event at the Fraser Hockeyland Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on the 20th of April.

What are your thoughts on Mr. Kennedy's statements? Sound off in the comments!

Tags:
WWE Raw Randy Orton Mr. Kennedy
Advertisement
3 legendary matches between John Cena and Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Randy Orton-John Cena matches of all time
RELATED STORY
John Cena and his history of feuds with dominant factions: Top 4
RELATED STORY
John Cena vs Randy Orton: Top 5 best singles matches
RELATED STORY
Strikes of the Viper: 5 Top Moves of Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
Why Randy Orton must challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship next week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why intergender match between Nia Jax and Randy Orton was nixed
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who refused to win a match and 2 who refused to lose
RELATED STORY
WWE Moments: When Randy Orton halted Kofi Kingston's rise to the top
RELATED STORY
3 possible feuds for John Cena in 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us