5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (April 1st, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 289 // 01 Apr 2019, 12:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The main event of WrestleMania will set a clear direction for WrestleMania 36.

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

As we race down on the road to WrestleMania 35, it's clear that everyone is getting excited.

This year's showcase of the immortals is already shaping up to be a blockbuster, as everyone is looking to make their presence known at the event.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Andre Battle Royal main-show bound

SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che will be part of the WrestleMania staple.

In 2014 the WWE created a new match to pay tribute to one of the most iconic Superstars of all time.

Dubbed the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the match has had five iterations so far, and though it has been touted as a career-making match, few stars have done better in the years following their wins.

Advertisement

This year, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost and Michael Che will attempt to win the match which includes last year's winner Matt Hardy.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the inclusion of Jost and Che will reportedly move the match to the main card for only the second time, the first being its inaugural contest.

This will presumably lead to the Women's Battle Royal being on the pre-show, which was won last year by Naomi.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement