5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (August 11th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson

A huge career-altering announcement made by former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has reportedly been scrapped by the company.

WWE is a busy place, and with the company preparing for its second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, SummerSlam, it's hard to keep track of everything that is happening in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The show, which is scheduled to take place tonight, has some major things planned, though has undergone some major changes over the past seven days.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you need to know about.

Note: Like all rumors, the ones listed below are just speculation, and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Though some seem more likely than others, they should all be treated as just a bit of fun.

#5 Shrinking house shows

The problem of low attendance figures at WWE in 2019 has been a huge issue for the company and may see the promotion make major changes in the near future.

It's no secret that the WWE has had a rough year when it comes to viewership figures. Not only have numbers been down for both RAW and SmackDown Live, but attendance figures have also taken a tumble, both at live events, TV tapings and at pay-per-views.

With smartphones and social media being everywhere, pictures of an entire section of empty seats at arenas have been shared online, and it seems WWE is now trying to correct that. According to the Wrestling Observer, there have been talks about cutting down the number of house shows, so when one does come to a city, more people will be inclined to go.

In addition, the same report also claims the company has been thinking about hosting more Supershows (hosting both RAW and SmackDown Live talent), perhaps to get more people to attend.

