5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (January 1st, 2019)

Will Seth Rollins burn down the Universal Championship reign of Brock Lesnar?

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With 2018 now behind us, everyone in WWE is looking to make a name for themselves in the new year.

The Royal Rumble pay per view, which is just weeks away, is the perfect place to do just that, with the two Rumble matches helping Superstars reach that next top level in just one match.

And with a Universal Tite match already announced, the pay per view is shaping up to be can't-miss.

Here are five rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Royal Rumble booked

The Rumble is reportedly 80% already booked

The Royal Rumble may be the first pay per view of 2019, but it is still weeks away.

Taking place on the 27th, there's plenty of hours of both RAW and SmackDown Live left before we reach the show, with plenty still yet to be announced.

However, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the majority of the pay per view, including Rumble entrants, results and yet to be announced matches have already been decided, with Alverez saying he was told that "80% of the Royal Rumble has been booked."

One main point of speculation is who will win the actual Rumble matches, which leads into our next big rumor from the Observer...

