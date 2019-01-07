5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (January 7th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.42K // 07 Jan 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho and Goldberg are top of the list of potential AEW wrestlers.

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With 2018 now behind us, everyone in WWE is looking to make a name for themselves in the new year.

The Royal Rumble pay per view, which is just weeks away, is the perfect place to do just that, with Superstars quicky announcing their intentions to win either the men's or women's match.

And with a Universal Tite match already announced, the pay per view is shaping up to be can't-miss.

Here are five rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Kenny Omega, WWE bound?

Is the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion coming to WWE?

Kenny Omega may be the most popular Superstar in wrestling today, despite not appearing on WWE TV.

Advertisement

A fixture of New Japan, Omega is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, losing the title just days ago at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

According to Tokyo Sports, Omega has decided to leave New Japan, and will be joining either the WWE, or All Elite Wrestling, the newest promotion, formed by Cody Rhodes.

Omega has said in past interviews he hopes to compete against AJ Styles at WrestleMania before the Phenomenal One retires, making fans speculate that the Cleaner will finally be joining WWE, alongside fellow New Japan stars such as Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement