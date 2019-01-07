×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (January 7th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.42K   //    07 Jan 2019, 15:00 IST

Chris Jericho and Goldberg are top of the list of potential AEW wrestlers.
Chris Jericho and Goldberg are top of the list of potential AEW wrestlers.

Everyone loves a good rumor right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumors that reach the public every single day.

With 2018 now behind us, everyone in WWE is looking to make a name for themselves in the new year.

The Royal Rumble pay per view, which is just weeks away, is the perfect place to do just that, with Superstars quicky announcing their intentions to win either the men's or women's match.

And with a Universal Tite match already announced, the pay per view is shaping up to be can't-miss.

Here are five rumors from wrestling from this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumor presented here are just that, rumors, just to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Kenny Omega, WWE bound?

Is the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion coming to WWE?
Is the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion coming to WWE?

Kenny Omega may be the most popular Superstar in wrestling today, despite not appearing on WWE TV.

Advertisement

A fixture of New Japan, Omega is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, losing the title just days ago at Wrestle Kingdom 13.

According to Tokyo Sports, Omega has decided to leave New Japan, and will be joining either the WWE, or All Elite Wrestling, the newest promotion, formed by Cody Rhodes.

Omega has said in past interviews he hopes to compete against AJ Styles at WrestleMania before the Phenomenal One retires, making fans speculate that the Cleaner will finally be joining WWE, alongside fellow New Japan stars such as Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Chris Jericho Kenny Omega
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (January...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Rumors from this week that you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (December...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: 5 Rumors from this week you need to know 
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know before tonight's WWE SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (December...
RELATED STORY
5 Early WrestleMania 35 rumors you need to know
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Last-Minute rumors you should know 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us