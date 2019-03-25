5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (March 25th, 2019)

Could 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin return and raise some hell at WWE WrestleMania 35?

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

As we race down on the road to WrestleMania 35, it's clear that everyone is getting excited.

This year's showcase of the immortals is already shaping up to be a blockbuster, as everyone is looking to make their presence known at the event.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5: New gimmick for the Woken One

Hardy won the most recent Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

For years in WWE, Matt Hardy was known as a great tag-team star, though a tad bland.

When he wasn't involved in high profile feuds against the likes of Kane or Edge, and was no longer pushing Mattitude, the former ECW Champion was a happy, smiling babyface, with very little else to him.

In Impact Wrestling though, everything changed, as Hardy would become a deranged heel, after losing the company's World title.

Bringing this new side to WWE, Hardy became 'Woken', one of his most popular iterations.

However, the North Carolina native is reportedly pushing the idea of a new gimmick to WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

What this gimmick is remains to be seen, as Hardy has recently reunited with his brother Jeff on SmackDown Live.

