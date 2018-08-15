5 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true

Abhishek Kundu

According to the latest rumor , Roman Reigns will squash Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Being a WWE fan can be boring at times. We aren't living in the Attitude Era nor the Ruthless Aggression Era and thus, miss terrific in-ring action and surreal promos. However, what quenches our thirst are the rumors.

In our previous installment of the pessimistic rumors, we successfully brought you the rumors that Aleister Black would miss NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV and John Cena and Undertaker are not going to be a part of the SummerSlam match card. While we bring you another installment of some enervating rumors, we hope that they remain so and doesn't come to fruition.

Without any further ado, here are 5 WWE rumors that shouldn't come true.

#5 Tye Dillinger is legitimately injured

Tye Dillinger is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the SmackDown locker room. So, it won't be a surprise if a lot of people aren't a fan of 'Perfect 10.' For those who have witnessed his NXT run, we have some bad news as the recent rumor suggests that he might be legitimately injured.

In his match against Shelton Benjamin, he went to the turnbuckle only for the Gold Standard to knee him straight into the face. As a result, Dillinger fell to the floor and was unable to get up according to wrestlinginc.com. The referee threw in the dreaded 'X' symbol indicating a legit injury, and Shelton Benjamin was declared the winner via count out. WWE trainers came out and helped Dillinger to walk back to the locker room after that.

Whenever a wrestler suffers an injury midway through the match, the finish is improvised. However, in this case, Tye Dillinger was unable to get up and do the needful.

This incident is a reminder to all the fans that pro-wrestling is quite dangerous. Shelton Benjamin has kneed countless opponents' face while they were in the top rope. However, a mistake in a live event might have taken away years of career from Tye Dillinger.

The company hasn't released a statement regarding Dillinger's condition. Nonetheless, we wish him a speedy recovery.

