Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.60K   //    15 Aug 2018, 22:00 IST

5 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true
According to the latest
rumor
, Roman Reigns will squash Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Being a WWE fan can be boring at times. We aren't living in the Attitude Era nor the Ruthless Aggression Era and thus, miss terrific in-ring action and surreal promos. However, what quenches our thirst are the rumors. 

In our previous installment of the pessimistic rumors, we successfully brought you the rumors that Aleister Black would miss NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV and John Cena and Undertaker are not going to be a part of the SummerSlam match card. While we bring you another installment of some enervating rumors, we hope that they remain so and doesn't come to fruition. 

Without any further ado, here are 5 WWE rumors that shouldn't come true.

#5 Tye Dillinger is legitimately injured


Tye Dillinger is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the SmackDown locker room. So, it won't be a surprise if a lot of people aren't a fan of 'Perfect 10.' For those who have witnessed his NXT run, we have some bad news as the recent rumor suggests that he might be legitimately injured.

In his match against Shelton Benjamin, he went to the turnbuckle only for the Gold Standard to knee him straight into the face. As a result, Dillinger fell to the floor and was unable to get up according to wrestlinginc.com. The referee threw in the dreaded 'X' symbol indicating a legit injury, and Shelton Benjamin was declared the winner via count out. WWE trainers came out and helped Dillinger to walk back to the locker room after that.

Whenever a wrestler suffers an injury midway through the match, the finish is improvised. However, in this case, Tye Dillinger was unable to get up and do the needful. 

This incident is a reminder to all the fans that pro-wrestling is quite dangerous. Shelton Benjamin has kneed countless opponents' face while they were in the top rope. However, a mistake in a live event might have taken away years of career from Tye Dillinger. 

The company hasn't released a statement regarding Dillinger's condition. Nonetheless, we wish him a speedy recovery.




1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at prowrestlinggeek9@gmail.com
9 WWE Rumors that shouldn't come true 
RELATED STORY
12 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
5 rumors WWE Universe wish comes true, and 5 they wish...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumours that should come true, and 5 that shouldn't
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why having Brock Lesnar hold the Universal and...
RELATED STORY
3 rumors which may come true after SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 SummerSlam matches that WWE must add stipulations to
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Title Changes That Must Happen 
RELATED STORY
5 unexpected things that might happen at WWE SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us